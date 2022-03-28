Patch version 1.0.11

More bug fixes:

-- fixed: item data for The Vengeance of Emma Strider campaign had somehow been replaced with a version that did not have Fangiss Ka or Lyrio, producing errors when trying to loot the Lyrio chest in Crypt Diving.

-- due to a subtle formatting mismatch, the game had ceased to correctly detect the current resolution when opening the settings screen with patch 1.0.10. This is now fixed.

-- fixed: returning to the title screen after promoting a character could result in the promotion music ("Awakening Power") playing on top of the title theme.

-- move tiles no longer appear on spaces covered by fog of war.

-- fixed: the DamageCharAt action was damaging non-character units as well, causing the drawbridge in the bandit fortress outer wall battle to sometimes destroy itself upon spawning.

-- fixed: the game was inappropriately applying ModSkill-type tags intended for specific skills to all skills in certain contexts, resulting in certain promoted classes getting bonuses intended for one skill applied to every other skill in their arsenal.

-- fixed: the game was incorrectly parsing multiplayer battle maps as cut scenes.

-- fixed: the game was inappropriately displaying a defeat message for victory over another human player in multiplayer maps.

-- fixed: the game was inappropriately reloading the battle upon victory in multiplayer rather than moving to the next scene.