Debugging the Artificial Brain 🧠

Hello fellow co-conspirators!

Last time I mentioned we were laser focused on tutorial bugs; but with those mostly out of the way 🤞, I've spent the last pummeling through the backlog of bugs related to the Save and AI systems. Now, ask any programmer, and they'll tell you these are particular systems are some of the worst to troubleshoot.

Pictured: A programmer after being asked that question.



The former is a pain because generally you don't find a bug until AFTER loading a save game (so not actually when the error ocurrs), making them hard to track down. The latter is a pain becuase the issue with giving something the ability to think, is then trying to convince it to do so again time and time again.

Pictured: Templars being jerks and capturing a unit they shouldn't be able to

Fortunatley, many of these bugs were found and subsequently squelshed. Some were kinda benign.

Some gave them an unfair advantage:

I also added a few light features, like the mush requested sleeper cell view, which allows you to see which abilities sleeper cells have access to without going through the activation menu and new automated feedback system that sends me an email everytime the game crashes. (v1.0 had an error that would send me 35 emails a second!)

v0.2.40 is now up on steam on the beta channel. Changes include:

🔹 New background error reporting system - it silently sends me an email if there's a crash

🔹 Sleeper cell view - you can now see all sleeper cell potential abilities at a glance

🔹 A huge bunch of bugs and fixes, including:

🔹 HQ will no longer resist localization when in cyrilic

🔹 AI will not earn cooldowns when taking over units

🔹 Units will no longer remian visible if surveillance expiresI feel there are still more bugs lurking in the shadows of the AI and save systems, so I'll be spending some more time looking at them. I'll keep you posted on any other weirdness I find.

Happy conspiring!

Rafa