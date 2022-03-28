SnowFighters1.1.0アップデート：1人用やり込み要素、Rushモード追加！

◆Added Rush mode, a challenging element for one player!

In this mode, six fighters battle it out in a total of 16 waves.

The clear time is also recorded. Challenge your limits!

.

◆Keyboard operation now supported!

Keyboard input at the title screen switches to keyboard operation mode.

If you want to play with two or more players, you need to prepare two or more controllers.

To check the key configuration settings, click [F1] -> [Settings] -> [Operation Settings].

◆You can now choose the strength of the CPU!

・The strength of the CPU can be selected on the character select screen of 2player and 4player.

When you are operating the CPU cursor, press the Y button on the 1P controller.

There are four levels of strength: 1, 2, 3, and 4.

◆Other changes.

・Strengthened Aicy's EX (tracking performance, shortened buildup before EX can be activated).

・Fixed a bug that sometimes snow ball did not build up to the max.

・Fixed the behavior of CPU Mizore's EX Weapon.

This will be the last major update, including additional features.

We will continue to work on minor bug fixes.

SnowFighters will continue to be developed for new platforms.