Terminus - Update 0.9.4 (Beta)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everybody,

I released V0.9.4 to the beta branch. The main change in this version is Traits. When creating a character, you can choose traits like Vegetarian or Reading Lover. You can find all changes in the in-game patch notes, and I will notify you again when the update leaves beta. Have fun playing! Thank you.

Note: Translation is currently in progress; the beta is only playable in English and Korean.

How to participate in Beta: Go to your Steam Library > Select Properties by Right-clicking on Terminus > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”