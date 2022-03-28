0.6.4 Patch Note

Hello, everyone!
P3 Games is now 2+ team!
Betty is working as a full-time World Builder and we have two part-time Vehicle Modeler, 7HC and scailman.
I hope we can deliver more content faster!
Cargo payment changed
- Delivery payment for each cargo is reduced if you use a bigger truck
<Cargo payment example>
- This makes the small trucks more useful and we can create bigger trucks with a better income balance
Garbage truck job
- You can now collect trashes with a garbage truck
- Garbage truck is placed at SRF Powerplant, or you can buy it at the heavy-duty shop
- Some trash can be collected by just driving garbage truck next to it
- Some trash must be collected by hand and put into the garbage truck and compressed
- You can stand at the rear end of the garbage truck
- You get paid when dumping garbage at the Powerplant (Payment is shared by Party members)
Added vehicles
- Small modern sports sedan, Cora is added (by 7HC)
- Small old sports coupe, Essam is added (by scailman)
- Long nose semi, Titan is added
- SCM Kart One is added. (by scailman) This is replacing old Kart and is now buy-able at the Olle Speedway
Furniture Factory and Store is added
- Log -> Wood Plank -> Furniture -> Home delivery production is completed
Improved/Changed
[Vehicle] You can now use a Box trailer to haul cargo. But you might need to fill warehouse storage to get enough number cargo to fill this big boy.
[Vehicle] Old Box-trailer-as-cargo is removed
[Vehicle] Tow truck is now using Mid Duty Engine (If you already have a tow truck, you need to change the engine to get a benefit of low fuel consumption)
[Vehicle] Magis's ground clearance is improved (Thanks to Krupke and SingLeaf36)
[Vehicle] I4 Engine is added, as default parts of Essam
[Kart] Kart engine sound is changed
[Kart] 20HP Kart engine is added
[Kart] 2-Speed Kart transmission is added
[Kart] Small radiator, 45/65/Drift tire is now compatible with Kart (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)
[Parts] Brake power tune is added (Thanks to Quin655)
[Taxi] Urgent mission time is reduced
[Truck] Pallet C is added (Produced with another pallet at the Warehouse)
[UI] Production UI is improved
[UI] Delivery point name is added to world map icon
[UI] Own vehicle world map filter is added
[UI] Odometer at the dashboard now support Mile (Thanks to majored1)
[UI] Dump/Garbage/Tanker now shows loaded volume size at the cargo selection UI (Thanks to CoolCloudG)
[UX] Detaching trailer when another player is driving it is not allowed (Thanks to Erick)
[AI] AI Vehicle is improved not to push sideways while they are overtaking
[Control] Engine start key for Gamepad(Controller) is changed to LB + X from LB + D-Pad Left (it was duplicated with Siren)
[Graphic] Mirror frame rate option is added
[Police] If player police drive the wrong way and collide with another player, that player gets collision fine immune for 10 seconds (Thanks to Alice Margatroid)
[Police] Wrong way fine is removed from entrance road of the buildings (Thanks to Whoose)
[Police] Increased 'Not moved' distance for 'Refused to stop' penalty (Thanks to Krupke)
[Sound] Effect sound volume option is added
Bug Fixed
[Truck] Container's weight didn't reduce on the return trip (Thanks to Snakeyes and AZYKLE)
[Vehicle] Stella's backseat passenger clipped through seat (Thanks to Krupke)
[Vehicle] Stella's room mirror clipped through windshield (Thanks to Supernaut)
[Vehicle] Schoolbus didn't have side marker light (Thanks to DeGeksteKaas)
[Vehicle] Trailer's blinker didn't turn off after detached (Thanks to Baron_Flynt)
[Vehicle] Vani's front wheel clips through the body when steered (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)
[Vehicle] Vista's #4 spoiler brake light didn't work (Thanks to Vandragorax and Saint6)
[Vehicle] 'Unhook trailer' interaction is added to the vehicle after trying trailer hitch at the garage (Thanks to Roba)
[Vehicle] Police skin was visible for non-police AI vehicles (Thanks to Reddington [Red])
[Vehicle] Hooking 5th wheel trailer to trailer hitch was possible (Thanks to majored1)
[Vehicle] Changing Ride height made suspension unstable with bump stopper (Thanks to majored1)
[Vehicle] Heavily loaded trailer was randomly disappeared after restart game (Thanks to CarbonRevenge)
[Vehicle] Duke's room mirror stick out windshield (Thanks to adamp)
[Vehicle] Garage UI shows installed parts even if it's not compatible anymore, like Heavy Duty engine on Tow Truck (Thanks to 8Sh1t)
[Vehicle] Disconnecting when towing other player's vehicle made towed vehicle to be despawned (Thanks to majored1)
[Vehicle] Unloading trailer's cargo with control panel is noticed with an error message (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)
[Vehicle] Previewing other bumper parts made original parts to be painted in the wrong color (Thanks to M54B30 and Afterstormer)
[Vehicle] Semi's 5th Wheel didn't align with trailer, especially with 20t Tanker (Thanks to CarbonRevenge)
[Race/Timeattack] Selecting vehicle didn't work properly for race and time-attack game mode (Thanks to killerbii)
[Police] Suspect was not visible when they are far from a player in Multiplayer (Thanks to V8asya)
[Character] Picking up garbage while standing at the end of the garbage truck made the character stuck (Thanks to CRJ)
[Navigation] Holding trash bag in Character mode made navigation to mountain area (Thanks to Reddington [Red])
[Navigation] Nav from harbor bridge to harbor was broken (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)
[NPC] Bus passenger walks on the terminal roof after exit bus (Thanks to Gamer9867, Zapp, GamingDude1337, Iago, and krashmoss)
[Garage] Rotating camera at the garage while previewing parts made part selection canceled (Thanks to Reddington [Red])
[XP] Race XP didn't give after collision (Thanks to Tbay1959)
[UI] Fuel delivery destination name of the gas station was empty (Thanks to AndrewHales)
[UI] Own vehicle's map icon was not visible after leaving it (Thanks to Reddington [Red])
[UI] Container's color was wrong when selecting container at the delivery point
[UI] Player name was removed from chat message after they disconnect (Thanks to Erick)m
[UI] Interaction list didn't scroll (Thanks to Afterstormer)
[UI] Trashbag interaction box randomly doesn't disappear (Thanks to Afterstormer)
[Multiplayer] Handbrake was not net-synced during autopilot (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)
[Multiplayer] Low frame server or client can cause rear-end push by AI or autopilot vehicle (Thanks to 1994 Mazda Miata MX-5)
[Multiplayer] Teleport in multiplayer randomly didn't work (Thanks to user20310)
[Multiplayer] Character not in the vehicle after joining a Multiplayer session (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)
[World] Fixed floor mesh z-fighting at the Toy Factory (Thanks to Reddington [Red])
[World] Container stack at the harbor has bad collision (Thanks to CRJ)
[World] Hardware store at the Gang-Jung has grass in it (Thanks to MrHighLife)
[World] Bench was in the wrong direction at the Furniture Store (Thanks to CRJ)
[World] Road is floating near hospital (Thanks to Martino)
[World] Gas pump is floating at the Jeju (Thanks to scailman)
[World] Duplicated bench at the Hospital (Thanks to vcharng)
[World] Hospital's sidewalk has wrong collision (Thanks to Tehlikelierd and XaleroZ)
[World] Oedo Cafe has grass inside (Thanks to ΣLЯICOFATAL)
[World] Crossroad bump at the highway is fixed (Thanks to [GTY]Lou)
[World] Pixelated steam effect at the Jeju Town is fixed (Thanks to bombrad)
[World] Rough terrain near Tuning shop is fixed (Thanks to Tibbs)
[World] Drive mode Time of Day wasn't loaded (Thanks to CarbonRevenge)
[World] Jump lamp at the harbor had invisible bump at the entry (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)
[World] Lighthouse didn't have collision (Thanks to AndrewHales)
Changed files in this update