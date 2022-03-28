0.6.4 Patch Note

Hello, everyone!

P3 Games is now 2+ team!

Betty is working as a full-time World Builder and we have two part-time Vehicle Modeler, 7HC and scailman.

I hope we can deliver more content faster!

Cargo payment changed

Delivery payment for each cargo is reduced if you use a bigger truck

<Cargo payment example>



<Cargo payment example> This makes the small trucks more useful and we can create bigger trucks with a better income balance

Garbage truck job

You can now collect trashes with a garbage truck

Garbage truck is placed at SRF Powerplant, or you can buy it at the heavy-duty shop

Some trash can be collected by just driving garbage truck next to it

Some trash must be collected by hand and put into the garbage truck and compressed

You can stand at the rear end of the garbage truck

You get paid when dumping garbage at the Powerplant (Payment is shared by Party members)







Added vehicles

Small modern sports sedan, Cora is added (by 7HC)



Small old sports coupe, Essam is added (by scailman)



Long nose semi, Titan is added



SCM Kart One is added. (by scailman) This is replacing old Kart and is now buy-able at the Olle Speedway



Furniture Factory and Store is added

Log -> Wood Plank -> Furniture -> Home delivery production is completed



Improved/Changed

[Vehicle] You can now use a Box trailer to haul cargo. But you might need to fill warehouse storage to get enough number cargo to fill this big boy.

[Vehicle] Old Box-trailer-as-cargo is removed

[Vehicle] Tow truck is now using Mid Duty Engine (If you already have a tow truck, you need to change the engine to get a benefit of low fuel consumption)

[Vehicle] Magis's ground clearance is improved (Thanks to Krupke and SingLeaf36)

[Vehicle] I4 Engine is added, as default parts of Essam

[Kart] Kart engine sound is changed

[Kart] 20HP Kart engine is added

[Kart] 2-Speed Kart transmission is added

[Kart] Small radiator, 45/65/Drift tire is now compatible with Kart (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)

[Parts] Brake power tune is added (Thanks to Quin655)

[Taxi] Urgent mission time is reduced

[Truck] Pallet C is added (Produced with another pallet at the Warehouse)

[UI] Production UI is improved

[UI] Delivery point name is added to world map icon

[UI] Own vehicle world map filter is added

[UI] Odometer at the dashboard now support Mile (Thanks to majored1)

[UI] Dump/Garbage/Tanker now shows loaded volume size at the cargo selection UI (Thanks to CoolCloudG)

[UX] Detaching trailer when another player is driving it is not allowed (Thanks to Erick)

[AI] AI Vehicle is improved not to push sideways while they are overtaking

[Control] Engine start key for Gamepad(Controller) is changed to LB + X from LB + D-Pad Left (it was duplicated with Siren)

[Graphic] Mirror frame rate option is added

[Police] If player police drive the wrong way and collide with another player, that player gets collision fine immune for 10 seconds (Thanks to Alice Margatroid)

[Police] Wrong way fine is removed from entrance road of the buildings (Thanks to Whoose)

[Police] Increased 'Not moved' distance for 'Refused to stop' penalty (Thanks to Krupke)

[Sound] Effect sound volume option is added

Bug Fixed

[Truck] Container's weight didn't reduce on the return trip (Thanks to Snakeyes and AZYKLE)

[Vehicle] Stella's backseat passenger clipped through seat (Thanks to Krupke)

[Vehicle] Stella's room mirror clipped through windshield (Thanks to Supernaut)

[Vehicle] Schoolbus didn't have side marker light (Thanks to DeGeksteKaas)

[Vehicle] Trailer's blinker didn't turn off after detached (Thanks to Baron_Flynt)

[Vehicle] Vani's front wheel clips through the body when steered (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)

[Vehicle] Vista's #4 spoiler brake light didn't work (Thanks to Vandragorax and Saint6)

[Vehicle] 'Unhook trailer' interaction is added to the vehicle after trying trailer hitch at the garage (Thanks to Roba)

[Vehicle] Police skin was visible for non-police AI vehicles (Thanks to Reddington [Red])

[Vehicle] Hooking 5th wheel trailer to trailer hitch was possible (Thanks to majored1)

[Vehicle] Changing Ride height made suspension unstable with bump stopper (Thanks to majored1)

[Vehicle] Heavily loaded trailer was randomly disappeared after restart game (Thanks to CarbonRevenge)

[Vehicle] Duke's room mirror stick out windshield (Thanks to adamp)

[Vehicle] Garage UI shows installed parts even if it's not compatible anymore, like Heavy Duty engine on Tow Truck (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[Vehicle] Disconnecting when towing other player's vehicle made towed vehicle to be despawned (Thanks to majored1)

[Vehicle] Unloading trailer's cargo with control panel is noticed with an error message (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)

[Vehicle] Previewing other bumper parts made original parts to be painted in the wrong color (Thanks to M54B30 and Afterstormer)

[Vehicle] Semi's 5th Wheel didn't align with trailer, especially with 20t Tanker (Thanks to CarbonRevenge)

[Race/Timeattack] Selecting vehicle didn't work properly for race and time-attack game mode (Thanks to killerbii)

[Police] Suspect was not visible when they are far from a player in Multiplayer (Thanks to V8asya)

[Character] Picking up garbage while standing at the end of the garbage truck made the character stuck (Thanks to CRJ)

[Navigation] Holding trash bag in Character mode made navigation to mountain area (Thanks to Reddington [Red])

[Navigation] Nav from harbor bridge to harbor was broken (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)

[NPC] Bus passenger walks on the terminal roof after exit bus (Thanks to Gamer9867, Zapp, GamingDude1337, Iago, and krashmoss)

[Garage] Rotating camera at the garage while previewing parts made part selection canceled (Thanks to Reddington [Red])

[XP] Race XP didn't give after collision (Thanks to Tbay1959)

[UI] Fuel delivery destination name of the gas station was empty (Thanks to AndrewHales)

[UI] Own vehicle's map icon was not visible after leaving it (Thanks to Reddington [Red])

[UI] Container's color was wrong when selecting container at the delivery point

[UI] Player name was removed from chat message after they disconnect (Thanks to Erick)m

[UI] Interaction list didn't scroll (Thanks to Afterstormer)

[UI] Trashbag interaction box randomly doesn't disappear (Thanks to Afterstormer)

[Multiplayer] Handbrake was not net-synced during autopilot (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)

[Multiplayer] Low frame server or client can cause rear-end push by AI or autopilot vehicle (Thanks to 1994 Mazda Miata MX-5)

[Multiplayer] Teleport in multiplayer randomly didn't work (Thanks to user20310)

[Multiplayer] Character not in the vehicle after joining a Multiplayer session (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)

[World] Fixed floor mesh z-fighting at the Toy Factory (Thanks to Reddington [Red])

[World] Container stack at the harbor has bad collision (Thanks to CRJ)

[World] Hardware store at the Gang-Jung has grass in it (Thanks to MrHighLife)

[World] Bench was in the wrong direction at the Furniture Store (Thanks to CRJ)

[World] Road is floating near hospital (Thanks to Martino)

[World] Gas pump is floating at the Jeju (Thanks to scailman)

[World] Duplicated bench at the Hospital (Thanks to vcharng)

[World] Hospital's sidewalk has wrong collision (Thanks to Tehlikelierd and XaleroZ)

[World] Oedo Cafe has grass inside (Thanks to ΣLЯICOFATAL)

[World] Crossroad bump at the highway is fixed (Thanks to [GTY]Lou)

[World] Pixelated steam effect at the Jeju Town is fixed (Thanks to bombrad)

[World] Rough terrain near Tuning shop is fixed (Thanks to Tibbs)

[World] Drive mode Time of Day wasn't loaded (Thanks to CarbonRevenge)

[World] Jump lamp at the harbor had invisible bump at the entry (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)

[World] Lighthouse didn't have collision (Thanks to AndrewHales)