4.17.1 version update

◇Card adjustment:

 Abyssal Serpent adjust to：

Summon: opponent's mana cap reduce ③.

Lastword: all player's mana cap reduce ③.

 Wrathgroup Warrior adjust to：

Priority

Revelation: Adjacent ally creatures gets +1/+1.

 Soulflower adjust to：

Defense

①：Sacrifice itself.

At the start of your turn, random one:

[Deal 1 damage to you or ally non-plant creature];[Opponent gain 1 life];[Opponent add ① mana].

◇Alliance new cards：

 Swamp Walker

BGG Cost4 Demon/Zombie 4/4

Trample, Blessing, Drain

 Wilt-Leaf Priest

BG Cost2 Elf/Druid 2/3

At the start of your turn, move two cards from your library top to graveyard.

At the end of your turn, shuffle two <Death Bloom> into your library.

 Leaf Blade Scout

BG Cost3 Elf/Priest 3/2

Summon: Deal damage to opponent equals to the number of [Soulflower] in the battle.

 Elwinduith[Apostle of Soulflower]

BBG Cost4 Elf/Priest 1/6

Legend, Curtain

Scavenge 4 ~Exhaustion: Transform a random enemy non-[Soulflower] creature into [Soulflower].

 Terror Beetle

BG Cost3 Insect 3/2

Summon: Destroy target plant, Terror Beetle gains +2/+2.

 Rotten Root

BG Cost3 Zombie/Treant 3/3

Whenever a Plant or Treant dies, deal 1 damage to opponent and you gain 1 life.

 Carrion Beetle

BG Cost1 Insect 1/2

Scavenge 2: Exile target card from opponent's graveyard, you gain 1 life.

 Drow Swordsman

BBG Cost3 Elf/Ranger 2/4

Flash, Anti-Air, Lethal

 Parasitic Spawn

BG Cost2 Beast/Plant 2/1

Enter Battlefield: Create a <Death Bloom> card to your hand.

 Dell Oidmoth

BG Cost1 Insect 2/1

Scavenge 1 ~Summon: Hollow Oidmoth gets +0/+1 and gain Flying.

 Pythium Corpse

BGG Cost3 Zombie/Plant 1/4

Whenever Pythium Corpse is dealt damage, create a <Death Bloom> card to your hand.

 Dell Worm

BG Cost2 Insect 2/2

Scavenge 3 ~Summon: Hollow Worm gets +2/+2.

 Dell Predator

BG Cost4 Beast 4/4

Agile

Scavenge 4 ~Summon: Hollow Worm gets +3/+3.

Scavenge 1 ~Exhaustion: Dell Predator battle with the target creature.

 Great Edifier

BG Cost5 Demon/Zombie 5/5

Unbending

At the start of turn, ally creatures gain [Drain] till the end of turn.

Scavenge 1 ~Exhaustion: Emeny creatures moves back to the Defense Line.

 Pestilent Wisher

BGG Cost3 Elf/Druid 2/2

Lastword: create two <Death Bloom> cards to your hand.

②: Sacrifice Pestilent Wisher, you draw a card.

 Flower Mourning Minararo

BGG Cost3 Elf/Priest 2/3

Legend

Whenever a plant dies, create a <Death Bloom> card to your hand.

Unlimited Skill: Discard a random Oblation card, put a Soulflower to opponent's Defense Line, which is controlled by opponent.

 Scarecrow Avenger

BBG Cost1 Minion/Scarecrow 2/1

Scavenge 2 ~①: Put a Scarecrow Avenger from your graveyard onto your Defense Line.

 Death Omen Prophet

BG Cost2 Elf/Mage 2/1

Summon: Move two cards from your library top to graveyard, you draw a card.

 Linae Oloarn

BBG Cost6 Elf/Mage 2/2

Legend

Whenever a Soulflower dies, ally creatures gets +1/+1.

Scavenge 3 ~①: Durde Oloarn grant [Disguise] and [Unbending] till the end of next turn.

 Durde Oloarn

BGG Cost3 Elf/Ranger 2/2

Legend

Revelation: Search an random oblation card from your library to your hand.

Enter Battlefield: Discard an random oblation card from your hand, your mana cap increases ①.