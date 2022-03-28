4.17.1 version update

◇Card adjustment:
Abyssal Serpent adjust to：
Summon: opponent's mana cap reduce ③.
Lastword: all player's mana cap reduce ③.
Wrathgroup Warrior adjust to：
Priority
Revelation: Adjacent ally creatures gets +1/+1.
Soulflower adjust to：
Defense
①：Sacrifice itself.
At the start of your turn, random one:
[Deal 1 damage to you or ally non-plant creature];[Opponent gain 1 life];[Opponent add ① mana].
◇Alliance new cards：
Swamp Walker
BGG Cost4 Demon/Zombie 4/4
Trample, Blessing, Drain
Wilt-Leaf Priest
BG Cost2 Elf/Druid 2/3
At the start of your turn, move two cards from your library top to graveyard.
At the end of your turn, shuffle two <Death Bloom> into your library.
Leaf Blade Scout
BG Cost3 Elf/Priest 3/2
Summon: Deal damage to opponent equals to the number of [Soulflower] in the battle.
Elwinduith[Apostle of Soulflower]
BBG Cost4 Elf/Priest 1/6
Legend, Curtain
Scavenge 4 ~Exhaustion: Transform a random enemy non-[Soulflower] creature into [Soulflower].
Terror Beetle
BG Cost3 Insect 3/2
Summon: Destroy target plant, Terror Beetle gains +2/+2.
Rotten Root
BG Cost3 Zombie/Treant 3/3
Whenever a Plant or Treant dies, deal 1 damage to opponent and you gain 1 life.
Carrion Beetle
BG Cost1 Insect 1/2
Scavenge 2: Exile target card from opponent's graveyard, you gain 1 life.
Drow Swordsman
BBG Cost3 Elf/Ranger 2/4
Flash, Anti-Air, Lethal
Parasitic Spawn
BG Cost2 Beast/Plant 2/1
Enter Battlefield: Create a <Death Bloom> card to your hand.
Dell Oidmoth
BG Cost1 Insect 2/1
Scavenge 1 ~Summon: Hollow Oidmoth gets +0/+1 and gain Flying.
Pythium Corpse
BGG Cost3 Zombie/Plant 1/4
Whenever Pythium Corpse is dealt damage, create a <Death Bloom> card to your hand.
Dell Worm
BG Cost2 Insect 2/2
Scavenge 3 ~Summon: Hollow Worm gets +2/+2.
Dell Predator
BG Cost4 Beast 4/4
Agile
Scavenge 4 ~Summon: Hollow Worm gets +3/+3.
Scavenge 1 ~Exhaustion: Dell Predator battle with the target creature.
Great Edifier
BG Cost5 Demon/Zombie 5/5
Unbending
At the start of turn, ally creatures gain [Drain] till the end of turn.
Scavenge 1 ~Exhaustion: Emeny creatures moves back to the Defense Line.
Pestilent Wisher
BGG Cost3 Elf/Druid 2/2
Lastword: create two <Death Bloom> cards to your hand.
②: Sacrifice Pestilent Wisher, you draw a card.
Flower Mourning Minararo
BGG Cost3 Elf/Priest 2/3
Legend
Whenever a plant dies, create a <Death Bloom> card to your hand.
Unlimited Skill: Discard a random Oblation card, put a Soulflower to opponent's Defense Line, which is controlled by opponent.
Scarecrow Avenger
BBG Cost1 Minion/Scarecrow 2/1
Scavenge 2 ~①: Put a Scarecrow Avenger from your graveyard onto your Defense Line.
Death Omen Prophet
BG Cost2 Elf/Mage 2/1
Summon: Move two cards from your library top to graveyard, you draw a card.
Linae Oloarn
BBG Cost6 Elf/Mage 2/2
Legend
Whenever a Soulflower dies, ally creatures gets +1/+1.
Scavenge 3 ~①: Durde Oloarn grant [Disguise] and [Unbending] till the end of next turn.
Durde Oloarn
BGG Cost3 Elf/Ranger 2/2
Legend
Revelation: Search an random oblation card from your library to your hand.
Enter Battlefield: Discard an random oblation card from your hand, your mana cap increases ①.
