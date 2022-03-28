 Skip to content

Supernova Tactics Playtest update for 28 March 2022

Bench Rework, Interest Added!

Share · View all patches · Build 8448117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The old bench with limited space has been replaced with a new bench that has its own spot for every unit. Since bench management space is no longer a factor, the challenge has been shifted over to properly managing and spending your gold.

Interest has been added to the game. For every 10 gold in your bank at the end of combat, you'll gain 1 additional gold, up to a cap of 5. So if you buy every unit in the shop every round, you'll miss out on this interest gold. But if you hoard your gold and don't make your board stronger you may lose! In addition, base gold gains have been decreased a bit (About 2-3 gold per shop level).

