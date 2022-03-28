To: The Prospectors of Europa

It's been a while since we've seen you, but we hope this digital postcard finds you well. We settled on the ice moon called Europa about two months ago. Here, we began a terraforming project in preparation for our next update. This new terrain is the right place to test and refine our vehicles and we suspect they'll be ready for the market some time this year. Life on Europa can be rough though, if you consider this Mechanical existence a life. There's a lot for a robot to think about, gazing up at these stars. It ain't all philosophizin' and stargazin' though. The miners here are in a constant state of revolt, but the magnet operated brine pumps are still functioning well enough; you just need to prime the pump. In the mean time expect a shipment of Rock Ice soon...

-The Frompy Dev Team

Originally Europa was occupied solely by automated mining bots from a long since absorbed company lost to time. Their intent was to retrieve water after Earth's supply was deemed biohazards. Unfortunately for humanity Fromptech soon purchased Europa itself and filed a lawsuit against the already struggling mining business leading it to bankruptcy and a later acquisition by Fromptech. Shortly there after Fromptech never so much as touching the ice moon, forgot about it. It was nearly a century before Fromptech relized they needed to add a new ingredient to Fromp as it had been liquid free for decades. That ingredient was water. So Fromptech restarted the mining operations all the while constantly fighting off the now feral bots belonging to the long dead business. Drawn by the value of this newly rediscovered resource, the other companies joined the fray.

Battle for control of the magnetic brine pumps, ice mines, and transfer stations while you fend off miner bots, major bots, and rival companies.

-Updated the menu UI

-Added new Level

-Added new feral bot

-New song by Muchkin

Minor adjustments:

-Reduced reload time for grenades

-Reduced reload time for basic rocket launcher

-doubled the damage of the grenaider's shotgun

-sniper control gets stronger the further you are zoomed out

-sniper controls are no longer effected by movement