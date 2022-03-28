Dungeons of Edera: Boss Update

Hail Adventurers!
The March update is here, and with it we are introducing lots of improvements to the character editor, adding new spells to unlock, and another pass on optimizations!
Check out the full details below
0.8.9
- Starting Equipment option in character creation - this determines your initial set of weapons and first talent point unlock
- Female Characters can now be created
- New Wakara Earth Shaman Spells
- New Wakara Assassin Abilities
- All AI Companion Base Health Increased
- AI Companion max stun lock reduced to two hits
- AI Companions will now target enemies you lock onto if they are not in combat
- Dismiss All Summons button added to Character Screen
- Spawning improved for Defense Shrines
- Enemy AI will now longer get stuck behind shrine
- Null Harbor Outskirts Dungeon environment tweaks
- Null Harbor Hub environment tweaks
- Possible fix to Dungeon Key colliding with AI
- Further Optimizations on all dungeons
- Other minor fixes...
Changed files in this update