Dungeons of Edera: Boss Update

Hail Adventurers!

The March update is here, and with it we are introducing lots of improvements to the character editor, adding new spells to unlock, and another pass on optimizations!

Check out the full details below

0.8.9

Starting Equipment option in character creation - this determines your initial set of weapons and first talent point unlock

Female Characters can now be created

New Wakara Earth Shaman Spells

New Wakara Assassin Abilities

All AI Companion Base Health Increased

AI Companion max stun lock reduced to two hits

AI Companions will now target enemies you lock onto if they are not in combat

Dismiss All Summons button added to Character Screen

Spawning improved for Defense Shrines

Enemy AI will now longer get stuck behind shrine

Null Harbor Outskirts Dungeon environment tweaks

Null Harbor Hub environment tweaks

Possible fix to Dungeon Key colliding with AI

Further Optimizations on all dungeons

Other minor fixes...

