1.55v Animu-Mode On... also known as A-Political Mode

Today's version implements a better character creation UI, it still needs to add the relevant animations and model positions, things that I will possibly do tomorrow, but the most important thing is: The A-Political! mode... Absolutely Yes, you can choose to change the faces of the PJs to anime characters. Great thing because well... and the most interesting thing, although it is not fully tested, is that you can change the "Portraits" in the local game files folder... in theory it should work, so anything, don't hesitate in informing me. This is for people that are not argentinian and didn't need to recognize argentinian politics... so... why not? Waifus!!!











The anime characters were made by an AI... not related to True Racing, just a random character creator.