Downfall - A Slay the Spire Fan Expansion update for 27 March 2022

Update 3

The pool for Snecko's Identify no longer is fixed and segregated to the Identify system, instead the Unknown cards will be whatever they were in the last combat (only randomly rolled if you haven't hit a combat room since acquiring the Unknown). This means if you get a good roll just before a rest site and want to go lock it in, you can!

Automaton's Replicate now adds a copy of itself to the discard even when added to the function from other means, such as using Bronze Orb.

Automaton's Force Shield now costs 3 (down from 4).

