BETA TEST IS AVAILABLE!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Heroes, hope you're doing well! The BETA TEST is now available!

HOW TO PLAY:

1) You need to have Who Needs a Hero? game on your Library

2 Right click on Who Needs a Hero? and click on properties

3) Select "BETA" and use the code: milkyway9000

4) Done, now you can install the BETA VERSION.



Please, don't forget to fill the from after you finish the game, it will help me a lot 🧡🧡🧡

https://forms.gle/ca8FtHxvXMtxMYUT8

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

You need to start a new game. And after this Beta, all your progress will be lost.

Press the "T" key to increase the game speed by 2x. This will help you test faster.

The game has a few errors that we are already aware of, but these errors will not interfere with the gameplay, don't worry.

KNOWS ISSUES:

After you finish the game, we're facing a save game problem. So you won't be able to start a New Game.

In the coming weeks we will be fixing and improving the game for the official release (APRIL 10).

The beta version will end April 9th

I'm very grateful for you help! Much appreciated!

In case you find a serious bug, I will be able to fix it only after day 29, unfortunately my father had an accident yesterday and I need to stay with him in the hospital these days. But I'll try to fix asap <3.