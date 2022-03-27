 Skip to content

Fictorum update for 27 March 2022

v2.2.6 Beta is Now Available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey Wizards!

We've got (what we hope is) our last update to beta before our release of v2.2 on Tuesday!

Patch notes
  • The tutorial is now skippable and, once skipped, opens a quick tips screen showing the key features of the game
  • Certain starting titles will receive the Arcane Inflexibility passive which prevents usage of Blood and Stamina runes
  • Caeleste will no longer dash off the map during his second phase

If you'd like to try out the update, follow these instructions.

On the hunt for an error

We've been tracking an issue that will cause a Fatal Error, but still allows you to play so long as you don't click the Close Application button on the error. We haven't been able to replicate it, but if you encounter this bug, please let us know what spells and runes you were using, along with any other useful information that happened before the error so that we can try to get this resolved.

Enjoy! Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or issues.

