Lindsey Stirling Music Pack & Experience is now available!

Synth Riders invites players to come and explore a world “Underground” with the Lindsey Stirling Music Pack. This pack captures Lindsey’s expressive and energetic playing style as you ride the rails and soar with her violin in five tracks spanning her career.

A multi-talented musician, songwriter and dancer, Lindsey Stirling blends her trademark violin with a multitude of musical styles. This pack highlights her diversity and versatility: whether playing alongside the powerhouse vocals of Lzzy Hale in “Shatter Me”, exploring her Celtic musical influences in “First Light”, in collaboration with Raja Kumari on the Bollywood-inspired “Mirage” and even in the Synthwave-inspired “Shadows”, Lindsey’s violin is your guide.

As an artist with a strong sense of visual style, the Synth Riders Experience for “Underground” is heavily inspired by the striking imagery of Lindsey’s own video for the song, while continuing to explore themes of confinement and freedom, key inspiration for the song itself. This Synth Riders Experience is very much a playable video clip, with its hand crafted visuals matched perfectly to the music creating a truly unique, immersive way to experience music.

In a first for Kluge Interactive, the Synth Riders team collaborated with Lindsey Stirling on location to create this amazing trailer, featuring an electrifying performance from her.

“As I played the Synth Riders version of Underground for the first time, I was so excited and surprised to see that the visuals were very inspired by my music video. The game is an absolute blast and I couldn’t help but have the cheesiest grin on my face the entire time I was playing. Also, as a bonus I got my cardio in by playing the advanced level. I think my fans will love it!”

Lindsey Stirling

The Lindsey Stirling Music Pack features 5 paid DLC songs:

Underground + Experience

Shatter Me (feat. Lzzy Hale)

First Light

Mirage (feat. Raja Kumari)

Shadows

Tracks can be purchased individually for $1.99, or together as a bundle for $7.99 with a 20% discount:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25439/

Complete your set with the Synth Riders Complete Collection:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/16575/Synth_Riders__Complete_Collection/

Twitch Integration

Settings > Interface > Twitch - Connect button fixed.

Changes to the follower-based permission checks to account for the new Twitch API pagination methods. This feature is limited to streamers with <5k followers.

Non-existent songs will be removed from the Queue and Queue History.

Bug-fixes and Improvements

Fixed an issue preventing Force Mode scores from sending intensity data to the leaderboards.

