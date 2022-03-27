Version 0.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8447622 · Last edited 27 March 2022 – 21:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Version 0.2 has launched bringing new features, improvements and changes.

Leaderboards

Leaderboards have been added. You can see how you rank among your friends in two categories.

Improved Stats

New Stats have been added to the stats menu, along with a little revamp.

Additional Warnings

The following messages have been added to the game:

Trying to leave the game will now give you a warning before you leave or not.

When the host leaves a game the players will be given a message to show what happened and kicked back to the main menu.

UI changes

Made a few changes to the main menu to fit better on smaller resolutions

Lobby type drop-down scales better.

When connecting to a lobby, you will now see a "connecting..." message. This message will only go away after successfully joining or failing to connect.

Bug Fixes

The following bugs have been fixed (Hopefully)

The mouse Sensitivity slider now saves correctly.

Player movement is now consistent based on settings.

Sound and Music sliders now update correctly.

Leaving the game should now allow you to create a new game.

Kicking a player now correctly brings them back to the main menu

Other Changes

You can no longer join a game that is in progress

Fixed spelling errors :p

For more information about how to report a bug, please check out here: https://battleofthe4towers.wordpress.com/bug-reporting/