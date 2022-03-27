Share · View all patches · Build 8447563 · Last edited 27 March 2022 – 20:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Disabled the 'what mod is this from?' window in the Steam version, where no other mods can be added anyway.

Fixed an incorrect change in the last hotfix regarding Champ's Backstep card. It is intended to be a defensive stance entering card.

Added a small window during boss fights that displays the 'lightbulb' buff text, making each boss's mechanic more visible. This will gain a config option to disable the window in a later update.

Automaton's Overload is now named Copy Paste (to avoid naming conflict with Guardian's new Overload card)

Hexaghost's Heat Shield is now 1-cost (0-cost upgraded), has no base block, is not Ethereal, but removes all Soulburn on use.

Automaton's Iterate is now Uncommon.

Hermit Act 1 Boss now uses the Concentrate visual effect (glowing red eye)

Hexaghost - Fixed Inferno Ghostflame resetting progress every turn.

Hexaghost - Fixed a minor text issue with Speedrun's buff text.

Snecko - Fixed Muddled cards still having green cost text after their cost is reset at end of turn.

Additional updates/polish to Korean and Chinese localizations.

Truncated some Guardian gem text while the gem is socketed to reduce number of lines on cards with many sockets. 'Gain temporary...' truncated to 'Gain temp. ', and 'Add a <card> to your hand' truncated to 'Gain a <card>'.

The Evil Within now applies block before dealing damage, a small change but consistent with similar effects like Dash.

Highlighting in Silent 3 fight fixed for cards that temporarily have been reduced in cost.

Gremlins' Steal effect is now a keyword, clarifying that it does reduce enemy's as well as raising your own.