Dungeon Maker Update 8

Heyo,

You may be wondering why it's been a while since the last update. The simple answer is Elden Ring. I'm addicted, and did not work on Dungeon Maker as much as I should have over the last few weeks, so I'm a little late in adding content to the game.

But I'm back to working on DM, and have made a few changes and additions to the game.

Bug Fixes:

I fixed a bug that was causing the map exporter to export a black image after the lighting update. I had placed the lights on the same layer as the enemies, so when I turned the enemies off so they didn't appear on the exported map I unknowingly was now also turning off the lights. Shifting things around on the layers fixed the bug, and the exporter now works with the new lighting system.

Another bug was introduced in the eraser update that prevented the DM from adding enemies to the encounter maps during a game, as the placer was looking for the eraser which didn't exist in this game scene. I fixed this by only having the game look for the eraser in the map making scenes, so this should no longer be an issue.

The last bug I found was sometimes players would not be able to enter a game after exiting without restarting the program. I fixed this by making sure the network manager is destroyed when you go back to the main menu, so that it doesn't cause any conflicts when the game tries to start it when joining a new game.

Content Updates:

When an enemy dies it will now automatically be removed from the DM's battle tracker, so that it can be easily ignored on future turns.

A simple movement tracker has been added that will tell the player or DM know how far a player or enemy has moved on their turn. This doesn't limit movement in case a player wants to use a dash action, or another effect affects their movement, but will simply let you know how many feet you've moved so you don't have to count squares.

Enemies and NPCs under control of the DM will now open doors as they pass through them.

Ranged area spells can now have a duration added to them for spells that utilize concentration to remain on the field. Once cast these spells will create a circular icon on the map corresponding to their size. Any player or enemy that moves into this spell area, or begins their turn within it, will have the spells damage done to them.

Each player can only control one of these spells at a time, and casting another duration spell will eliminate any currently cast one. These spells can be ended by pressing the end spell button, and will automatically end if the player casting it leaves the game.

Players can also move their duration spells by pressing the move spell button. They can then click a new location for the spell, which will count as 'ramming' any creature in the new location, and perform the spells effect on them.

That's all the updates I have right now, and with my Elden Ring addiction slowing down I will get back to working on DM more, and getting you all more features and content.

Cheers

Brian

Tavarin Games