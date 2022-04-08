Nightfall is Released!

Nightfall has just gone live so go check it out! The game is in very early access but i have a lot a features planned and upcoming. The roadmap will be changed as i want to change the release dates of somethings i have planned. I do plan on having bug fixes and small content updates leading up to the release of the next volume/area. The discord is also launched you can join via the link on the store page or this one right here( https://discord.gg/rkymncz3X5 ). If you want to report bugs there is a ticket system in the discord where you can contact me directly and tell me the issue.