Update 0.1.1.2

Make sure to restart any current runs in progress to see the new visuals!

New Additions

All units now get knocked off the screen based on how much HP they were overkilled by

All units now get a recoil effect based on how much damage they take

Made the animations all the units without a unique attack a bit more drastic/obvious

Added effect to Fires

Added effect to Comets

Added effect to Angel

Added effect to Germ

Added effect to Hungry emoji

Added effect to show when Hedgehog or Blowfish do recoil damage

Added effect to show when a unit's shield in gained or broken

Added effect to food units to show when they are consumed

Added animation to dice reroll button

Added tutorial gifs to show the order units and enemies attack

Added tutorial gif to show how player units target enemies

Balance

Lowered damage scaling on Bull a tiny bit

Lowered damage scaling on Smiling Imp a tiny bit

Bug Fixes/QOL

Fixed horizontal text alignment on battle draw popup

Fixed a bug where the description for the merge space would show up behind your units

Fixed a bug where using dynamite to the left of the Moai Statue made a dynamite that would lock battle

Extra Thoughts

My primary feedback from day one has been that battles were dull to watch, and that attacks didn't feed like they had any "impact." I had a lot of fun making the battles a little more dynamic and visually interesting! I wanted to strike a balance between the screen being engaging versus too busy to follow. Not every unit has a unique animation, but I added effects to most of the units with effects that trigger outside their turns or have a non-standard target. Let me know if there are any other units you would like to see little animations when their effects trigger!

Beyond that, I changed up the tutorial with the intent to make it very clear as to what all the icons on your units mean and how battles will play out. Hopefully that helps to make the gameplay easy to understand for new players.

My next update will be focused on adding in new difficulty levels to unlock as you complete runs. I am envisioning something similar to the "Ascension Mode" in Slay the Spire. I would also like to find a good way to implement "boss battles" with high risk/high reward on the map screen just to add some variety to runs. I am also going to make a new trailer that shows the updated graphics and animations- so look forward to seeing that soon!

As always, thank you for playing!