Update Notes for Version 1.29

Fixes the bug with the Moon Crypt puzzle and other puzzles.

What was wrong: There's a variable called 'Clicked Position' in the script of the puzzles. Normally this variable gets initialised in the earlier parts of the game. However, if the player skips certain parts of the game, it doesn't get initialised, leading to the bug with the Moon Crypt puzzle and elsewhere. That is why only a few people experienced the issue.

How was it fixed: Now the script will automatically create the missing variable if it doesn't already exit (i.e. if it wasn't declared by a script somewhere). As a result, the game is able to record where the player clicks (what moon, etc).

Thank you jgasser, C4MP3R, Matt (from the Matt Chat Youtube channel) and everyone else in the Steam forum for helping resolve the problem!!

My apologies for this issue! Best regards :-)