 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Knights of the Chalice 2 update for 27 March 2022

Update Notes for Version 1.29

Share · View all patches · Build 8447398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes the bug with the Moon Crypt puzzle and other puzzles.

What was wrong: There's a variable called 'Clicked Position' in the script of the puzzles. Normally this variable gets initialised in the earlier parts of the game. However, if the player skips certain parts of the game, it doesn't get initialised, leading to the bug with the Moon Crypt puzzle and elsewhere. That is why only a few people experienced the issue.

How was it fixed: Now the script will automatically create the missing variable if it doesn't already exit (i.e. if it wasn't declared by a script somewhere). As a result, the game is able to record where the player clicks (what moon, etc).

Thank you jgasser, C4MP3R, Matt (from the Matt Chat Youtube channel) and everyone else in the Steam forum for helping resolve the problem!!

My apologies for this issue! Best regards :-)

Changed files in this update

Knights of the Chalice 2 Augury of Chaos for Windows Depot 1233531
  • Loading history…
Knights of the Chalice 2 Augury of Chaos for macOS Depot 1233532
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.