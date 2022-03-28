The Marathon Mode And Field Commanders

Hey guys!

Today's major update brings two new features into the game.

The Marathon Mode

In this new mode, you can play through all campaigns consequently as one big game. Your squad members and earned resources will stay with you until the very end.

There were many complaints about switching the squad at the end of each campaign. So I hope people who didn't like how things work will appreciate playing the game in the marathon mode.

As for the experienced players, this mode could be a more easy way to get all of the achievements and have more fun along the way.

Field Commanders

Now, when you finish a campaign, you will be able to promote one of your squad members to the field commander. You can have up to 4 field commanders and will be able to bring one of them to your fresh squad when starting a new campaign.

I want to give a big shout-out to Chronoloco for suggesting these ideas!

That is all for today.

Cheers