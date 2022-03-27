Patch 1.3.8

-Fixed the crouch slide bug that caused the camera to shake endlessly upon sliding at certain angles

-Teammates are no longer damaged by regular weapons

-Nailgun rate of fire increased from 0.18 to 0.2 seconds, damage decreased from 10 to 8 per bullet

-Ricocheter rate of fire increased from 0.08 to 0.09 seconds, damage decreased from 5 to 4 per bullet

-Shotgun spread has been slightly increased

-Closed loophole that allowed to reach the lobby without having met the others in the first King Of The Hill map

IMPORTANT:

We realized that there was a loophole that let you load into the first hub if you quit before finishing the fight against Major, making you free to reach the second floor lobby before meeting the others in the first King Of The Hill map

To fix this we added an event flag to any possible ending of the Major duel: if you don't have it you'll find there's a door blocking the exit of the First Hub leading to the Second Floor Lobby.

This is an event flag that wasn't present beforehand, so it might softlock you if you load an already existing savefile. But right now you should be able to overcome it if you go into the Bustling Factory portal from the First Hub: the portal should check for that same flag, and send you back to the fight and set you back to the correct sequence of events after you've obtained any of the possible endings.