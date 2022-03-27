UPDATE #20 - Drums!

Hi VR rockstars!

Starting with today's update, you will have a new instrument to play in your virtual concerts:

You can practice in the menu, play it in "free play" mode in one of the 14 OSTs included in the game, or try to import your custom songs produced with the community tools. Our custom editor will return in future updates.

A dedicated campaign, with unlockable skins, will also arrive soon.

To accommodate the differences between the multitude of controllers available in VR, as well as the fact that we love having options, we have decided to give you the possibility to choose "classic" and "advanced" hand play-style mode:

We also took the opportunity to improve the flow and clarity of the menus, you won't lose the grabbed guitar anymore while navigating in the menus, you can still hold the guitar while changing its skin for example.

Also some UI elements, such as some gameplay modifiers, will only be visible if they make sense for the current instrument and/or play-style.

A brief summary of the update content:

New instrument: Drums!

Freeplay mode levels for Drums (campaign coming soon)

"Classic" or "Advanced" for "Hand" play-style

Menu flow improvements

More confortable angle for UI laser poiters

Other misc fixes and improvements

Your constructive feedback is important to us, as always, stay tuned for the next updates!