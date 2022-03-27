Share · View all patches · Build 8446689 · Last edited 27 March 2022 – 14:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Feature: Collaboration hidden event!

● ROBO OH in collaboration with Uchu Mega Fight introduces a new major event in Story Mode!

Hint: The event can be accessed with any character on any difficulty, when meeting an objective of one of the previously released achievements during Story Mode!

Feature: New character colors

● Two additional colors available for every character! Hold Select button while pressing Confirm or Cancel to access third and fourth color

General Changes

● Additional Steam Achievements added to the game

● New wide border image option

● In Story Mode, opponents will now introduce themselves!

● Graphical improvements: Some characters now have improved sprites or animations. Impact bursts are now slightly randomized when drawn over the defender

● Game now defaults to Normal difficulty instead of Easy

● It is now possible to return to Character Select from the Stage Select screen

● Training Mode menu cursor will now wrap vertically

Fighting Mechanics Changes

● Specials, Super and Dash may now be queued in additional situations within a period of 16 frames or fewer: Performing a standard throw; After receiving hit while airborne but not knocked down; When in hitstun; When in blockstun

● In the corners, hitboxes that extend off the screen will now push the attacker backwards if the attacker remains grounded

Note: This change allows many attacks to connect more easily, and expands combo possibilities

CPU Opponents

● Opponents now have a greater chance to block certain overhead attacks

● Opponents now have a greater chance to defend themselves or counter attack after exiting a blockstun or airborne knockback status

Character Changes

● RINGKING: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Dashing Uppercut from 1~5 to 1~6

● NEKOGAMI: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Rolling Ball from 1~5 to 1~6. Super Neko Shot now fires 4 consecutive mid-range projectiles, together inflicting identical damage to the previous version

● DRAGONOH: Increased full invincible frames of Heavy Dragon Punch from 1~5 to 1~6. Yellow Fireball has evolved to Flame Breath: Light Flame Breath fires 6 close-range projectiles, Heavy Flame Breath fires 4 short-range projectiles, and Overdrive Flame Breath fires 4 mid-range projectiles

● MASAMIOH: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Masami Spin from 1~5 to 1~10

● AUTOFIVE: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Combiner Dash from 1~5 to 1~6

● YUMELODY: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Chart Topper from 1~5 to 1~11. Reflected projectiles will now travel at least a minimum speed equal to that of Super Dream Shot

● GRANDSKY: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Airframe from 1~10 to 1~15

● HEAVYTEX: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Tornado from 1~10 to 1~11

● MAXCYBER: Increased full invincible frames of Heavy Cyber Dragon Punch from 1~5 to 1~6

Bug Fixes

● Corrected issue where if the game was reset during a certain period at the end of a round, BGM would not play properly

● Corrected issue where abilities which juggle would not do so after using it to attack an airborne opponent for the first time