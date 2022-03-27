 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ROBO OH update for 27 March 2022

2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8446689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feature: Collaboration hidden event!

● ROBO OH in collaboration with Uchu Mega Fight introduces a new major event in Story Mode!

Hint: The event can be accessed with any character on any difficulty, when meeting an objective of one of the previously released achievements during Story Mode!

Feature: New character colors

● Two additional colors available for every character! Hold Select button while pressing Confirm or Cancel to access third and fourth color

General Changes

● Additional Steam Achievements added to the game

● New wide border image option

● In Story Mode, opponents will now introduce themselves!

● Graphical improvements: Some characters now have improved sprites or animations. Impact bursts are now slightly randomized when drawn over the defender

● Game now defaults to Normal difficulty instead of Easy

● It is now possible to return to Character Select from the Stage Select screen

● Training Mode menu cursor will now wrap vertically

Fighting Mechanics Changes

● Specials, Super and Dash may now be queued in additional situations within a period of 16 frames or fewer: Performing a standard throw; After receiving hit while airborne but not knocked down; When in hitstun; When in blockstun

● In the corners, hitboxes that extend off the screen will now push the attacker backwards if the attacker remains grounded

Note: This change allows many attacks to connect more easily, and expands combo possibilities

CPU Opponents

● Opponents now have a greater chance to block certain overhead attacks

● Opponents now have a greater chance to defend themselves or counter attack after exiting a blockstun or airborne knockback status

Character Changes

● RINGKING: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Dashing Uppercut from 1~5 to 1~6

● NEKOGAMI: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Rolling Ball from 1~5 to 1~6. Super Neko Shot now fires 4 consecutive mid-range projectiles, together inflicting identical damage to the previous version

● DRAGONOH: Increased full invincible frames of Heavy Dragon Punch from 1~5 to 1~6. Yellow Fireball has evolved to Flame Breath: Light Flame Breath fires 6 close-range projectiles, Heavy Flame Breath fires 4 short-range projectiles, and Overdrive Flame Breath fires 4 mid-range projectiles

● MASAMIOH: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Masami Spin from 1~5 to 1~10

● AUTOFIVE: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Combiner Dash from 1~5 to 1~6

● YUMELODY: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Chart Topper from 1~5 to 1~11. Reflected projectiles will now travel at least a minimum speed equal to that of Super Dream Shot

● GRANDSKY: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Airframe from 1~10 to 1~15

● HEAVYTEX: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Tornado from 1~10 to 1~11

● MAXCYBER: Increased full invincible frames of Heavy Cyber Dragon Punch from 1~5 to 1~6

Bug Fixes

● Corrected issue where if the game was reset during a certain period at the end of a round, BGM would not play properly

● Corrected issue where abilities which juggle would not do so after using it to attack an airborne opponent for the first time

Changed files in this update

ROBO OH Content Depot 1434881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.