Feature: Collaboration hidden event!
● ROBO OH in collaboration with Uchu Mega Fight introduces a new major event in Story Mode!
Hint: The event can be accessed with any character on any difficulty, when meeting an objective of one of the previously released achievements during Story Mode!
Feature: New character colors
● Two additional colors available for every character! Hold Select button while pressing Confirm or Cancel to access third and fourth color
General Changes
● Additional Steam Achievements added to the game
● New wide border image option
● In Story Mode, opponents will now introduce themselves!
● Graphical improvements: Some characters now have improved sprites or animations. Impact bursts are now slightly randomized when drawn over the defender
● Game now defaults to Normal difficulty instead of Easy
● It is now possible to return to Character Select from the Stage Select screen
● Training Mode menu cursor will now wrap vertically
Fighting Mechanics Changes
● Specials, Super and Dash may now be queued in additional situations within a period of 16 frames or fewer: Performing a standard throw; After receiving hit while airborne but not knocked down; When in hitstun; When in blockstun
● In the corners, hitboxes that extend off the screen will now push the attacker backwards if the attacker remains grounded
Note: This change allows many attacks to connect more easily, and expands combo possibilities
CPU Opponents
● Opponents now have a greater chance to block certain overhead attacks
● Opponents now have a greater chance to defend themselves or counter attack after exiting a blockstun or airborne knockback status
Character Changes
● RINGKING: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Dashing Uppercut from 1~5 to 1~6
● NEKOGAMI: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Rolling Ball from 1~5 to 1~6. Super Neko Shot now fires 4 consecutive mid-range projectiles, together inflicting identical damage to the previous version
● DRAGONOH: Increased full invincible frames of Heavy Dragon Punch from 1~5 to 1~6. Yellow Fireball has evolved to Flame Breath: Light Flame Breath fires 6 close-range projectiles, Heavy Flame Breath fires 4 short-range projectiles, and Overdrive Flame Breath fires 4 mid-range projectiles
● MASAMIOH: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Masami Spin from 1~5 to 1~10
● AUTOFIVE: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Combiner Dash from 1~5 to 1~6
● YUMELODY: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Chart Topper from 1~5 to 1~11. Reflected projectiles will now travel at least a minimum speed equal to that of Super Dream Shot
● GRANDSKY: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Airframe from 1~10 to 1~15
● HEAVYTEX: Increased full invincible frames of Overdrive Tornado from 1~10 to 1~11
● MAXCYBER: Increased full invincible frames of Heavy Cyber Dragon Punch from 1~5 to 1~6
Bug Fixes
● Corrected issue where if the game was reset during a certain period at the end of a round, BGM would not play properly
● Corrected issue where abilities which juggle would not do so after using it to attack an airborne opponent for the first time
Changed files in this update