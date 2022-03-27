Game Update 76

Share · View all patches · Build 8446624 · Last edited 27 March 2022 – 13:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Weapon mechanics:

-Improved all weapon kick back and bounce feel when firing. Firing weapons now feel more realistic and fun.

Game lobby:

-All players with skill level of god and above will now have their nametags colored in the game lobby.

Hill:

-Added more waypoints for sharks for better pathfinding.

-Fixed out of map glitch

Lava water

-Increased time spent on lava water from 1 seconds to 5 seconds after a player is revived or spawned. This will allow players to quickly get to high ground before getting burnt by the lava water.