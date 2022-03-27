 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Angry Angry Shark update for 27 March 2022

Game Update 76

Share · View all patches · Build 8446624 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weapon mechanics:
-Improved all weapon kick back and bounce feel when firing. Firing weapons now feel more realistic and fun.

Game lobby:
-All players with skill level of god and above will now have their nametags colored in the game lobby.

Hill:
-Added more waypoints for sharks for better pathfinding.
-Fixed out of map glitch

Lava water
-Increased time spent on lava water from 1 seconds to 5 seconds after a player is revived or spawned. This will allow players to quickly get to high ground before getting burnt by the lava water.

Changed files in this update

Angry Angry Shark Content Depot 1546931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.