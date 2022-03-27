Game Update 76

Weapon mechanics:
-Improved all weapon kick back and bounce feel when firing. Firing weapons now feel more realistic and fun.
Game lobby:
-All players with skill level of god and above will now have their nametags colored in the game lobby.
Hill:
-Added more waypoints for sharks for better pathfinding.
-Fixed out of map glitch
Lava water
-Increased time spent on lava water from 1 seconds to 5 seconds after a player is revived or spawned. This will allow players to quickly get to high ground before getting burnt by the lava water.
Changed files in this update