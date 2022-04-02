Making History: The First World War - Post Release Update #5

In this update we fixed several user reported bugs and content errors. A few modifications were made to some Events which we believe is the source of a troublesome save bug that some users have experienced.

There are not many changes to the game at this stage, however we are planning to begin releasing more content related updates since the overall game is mostly set. We received many suggestions over the months since we first released the game. These have been filed and we’ll review them all. In the meantime, thanks for providing bug reports and game feedback.

Release Notes: