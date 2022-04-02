Making History: The First World War - Post Release Update #5

In this update we fixed several user reported bugs and content errors. A few modifications were made to some Events which we believe is the source of a troublesome save bug that some users have experienced.
There are not many changes to the game at this stage, however we are planning to begin releasing more content related updates since the overall game is mostly set. We received many suggestions over the months since we first released the game. These have been filed and we’ll review them all. In the meantime, thanks for providing bug reports and game feedback.
Release Notes:
- Altered the MexicanTejano_PlanDeSanDiego event to prevent a game stall bug
- Changed Kiautschou Nationality to Northern Chinese, they now build German style hardware
- Fixed bug in content that allowed Koenigsberg to have more than 1 recruitment facility
- Fixed Marines Unit model display for several Nations
- Added new religions Taoism & Confucianism
- Added coal maintenance for Power Plants
- Fixed Coastal Defense Model Location for Kiautschou
- Fixed Coal Model Location for Phuoc Long
- Fixed Finish Civil War Event Text errors
- Altered the RussianRevolution_RedRevolution event to prevent save game errors
Changed files in this update