Hot-Fix #35

-Added character visual back to dedicated server menus.

-Added rented server settings for XPRate, Server Decay on/off, Harvest amount, max character level, max profession level, weight modifier, skill points per level, and a setting to allow xp outside of totems.

-Added single player settings for XPrate, Harvest amount, weight modifier, and allowing xp outside of totems. In single player inside an authorized landclaim player can type /mod which will change that change to say /modifiers from there you will type on of the three options (XP, or Harvest, or Weight) follow by a space and a number between <1.0-3.0> to adjust the specfic rate. Example /mod XP 3.0 this will give me 3 times the amount of XP gained. For xp anywhere do /mod Any (on/off). This will turn receiving xp outside of a totem on and off.

-Added single player/server cheat for flying. If your server allows cheats or you enabled them in single player you can type /cheat wait for the chat box to change to /cheats and then type (fly) space (on) to turn on flying Ex. /Cheats fly on. To turn flying off type /cheats fly off. The speed can also be adjusted for flying by typing /cheats fly speed (1-3000).

-Added single player/server cheat for leveling up character. If your server allows cheats or you enabled in single players you can type /cheat wait for the chat box to change to /cheats and then type (level) space (1-30). Ex. /cheats level 30.

-Added ability for private server owners to set a admin password for admins to use cheats, but not their average players. To type in the admin password you would type /cheats wait for the chat to prompt to /cheats (admin password here) for example /cheats thisismyadminpassword.

-Changed server decay to only be a setting for dedicated servers which is the server owners choice to enable while co-op and single player will not have server decay.

-Changed building repair to only work if there are no AI or non-authorized players inside the totem radius. If an enemy is within the totem radius you will not be able to repair.(This does not include farm animals they are not consider enemies since they are neutral).

-Fixed server decay not working properly.

-Fixed t1-t3 carts not having the correct names in their inventory.

-Fixed oak, pine, and cactus trees not having increased wood like apple and normal trees.

-Fixed repairing system not working when new items are placed without unauthorizing and reauthorizing to a totem.

-Reworked hammer tiers to repair a different percentage of the building HP Stone hammer = 5% per hit Iron = 10% per hit and steel = 20% per hit.

-Tweaked the totem to start as turned on rather than turned off if you don't want players to have access to authorize to your totem turn it off.