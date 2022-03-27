Build 55: Bug Fixes!

Welcome to Build 55! I'll probably do a few more updates to this build over the next month. More on that below but first here's the change log for 55.0.0

Fixed the annoying "auto revive" soft lock issue many of you have reported. This was a tricky one to figure out but it ended up being a pretty small fix once i zeroed in on the case where the error was happening.

Using the active skill Boost Aim in conjunction with a Grenade Launcher was not giving the anticipated bonus to damage. This has been resolved!

Grenades were not able to do critical damage. This has also been resolved and they should now inherit the attackers critical chance (and any bonuses)

For future Build 55 updates, i am considering a few things:

Some work on the enemy AI which i have been talking about and working on for a while but have just not made sufficient progress to result in an actual update. Will take another look at this one and see what can be done. No promises though!

Adding controller rebindings

Add an additional setting for HUD size and/or zoom

I'm happy to hear additional suggestions for changes for this update, but here are some things I am NOT considering: