Wigmund - Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8446402 · Last edited 28 March 2022 – 11:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

We announce the release of our full game! The five Chapters of the story are now fully available. This is the final content update. There are over 20 hours of content.

The content includes twelve locations to visit:

The Hidden Valley

The Wolves Den

Frod Forest - The Open World part

Dracca's Caverns

The Old Iron Mine

The Fort's Dungeon

The Bear's Den

The Goblin's Caverns

Ashdown Castle's Dungeon

Ashdown Castle

The Evil Castle

Burning Heol

The open-world maps will feature a full day/night cycle! That is because some quests require night time. Ghost stories are better told in the dark...



Not all the maps are related to the main quest, and you will have the opportunity to also explore secondary dungeons and caverns:





And deep, terrifying dungeons:



You can solve 15 main quests and also 18 secondary quests:



There are a lot of equipment pieces, including (but not limited to) 9 armor sets, many swords, axes, hammers, shields, artifacts and everything else that a RPG should have:





Many enemies will also provide unique and tough challenges for your hero. They will include:

Trolls

Whelps

Ghosts

Specters

Wizards

Elementals

Imps

Beasts

Werewolves

Oh yes, and a few dragon encounters. We have warned you!



We thank you for your patience, and we invite you to enter Wigmund's world!

© 2022 The Scholastics / Wigmund. The Return of the Hidden Knights