Wigmund update for 28 March 2022

Wigmund - Release

28 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

We announce the release of our full game! The five Chapters of the story are now fully available. This is the final content update. There are over 20 hours of content.

The content includes twelve locations to visit:

  • The Hidden Valley
  • The Wolves Den
  • Frod Forest - The Open World part
  • Dracca's Caverns
  • The Old Iron Mine
  • The Fort's Dungeon
  • The Bear's Den
  • The Goblin's Caverns
  • Ashdown Castle's Dungeon
  • Ashdown Castle
  • The Evil Castle
  • Burning Heol

The open-world maps will feature a full day/night cycle! That is because some quests require night time. Ghost stories are better told in the dark...

Not all the maps are related to the main quest, and you will have the opportunity to also explore secondary dungeons and caverns:

And deep, terrifying dungeons:

You can solve 15 main quests and also 18 secondary quests:

There are a lot of equipment pieces, including (but not limited to) 9 armor sets, many swords, axes, hammers, shields, artifacts and everything else that a RPG should have:

Many enemies will also provide unique and tough challenges for your hero. They will include:

  • Trolls
  • Whelps
  • Ghosts
  • Specters
  • Wizards
  • Elementals
  • Imps
  • Beasts
  • Werewolves

Oh yes, and a few dragon encounters. We have warned you!

We thank you for your patience, and we invite you to enter Wigmund's world!



