Update 0.90 - Castle Dungeon and QoL

Gameplay

·Changed: Color of health and stamina bars. This was necessary as their are now allied units, that need a green healthbar

·Changed: Reduced frequency of automated saves. This removes e.g. the stutter when you switch rooms

·Added: New dungeon, Castle Siege. Requires a new currency that appears in the castle area

·Changed: Every player can now open a portal, not only the host.

·Changed: Resetting mastery skill points now costs 1 key

·Changed: Removed trial requirement from resetting masteries

·Changed: Reworked the tutorial. You now start directly on the island and have access to the codex. The codex has explanation for various topics.

·Added: You can activate the debug menu with F5 if you start the game with '-console' launch option

·Added: Various sfx for the UI

·Added: Various ui animations

·Changed: Removed the dropdown from the player ui at the bottom. All buttons are now visible and have an info if you hover over them

·Balance: Removed armor and resistance values enemies

·Removed: Feedback feature. Please create a steam discussion if you have any ideas

·Changed: Totems are now real units that will get targeted by enemies

·Added: Enemies now consider line of sight when casting skills

·Added: A lot of modifiers now run out by reducing their stack size by 1, instead of going from 20 to 0

·Added: HUD scale slider

·Changed: You can't stand on top of the castle lever anymore

·Added: New UI at the right that has notifications-like info (e.g. when you get a key, lose a life)

·Changed: Removed physics from skeleton parts that appear on death

·Changed: Enemies will now only aggro their target when they can reach to it

·Changed: Improved the UI when hovering over objects

·Added: Breakable objects can now drop stamina potions

·Added: Health and stamina potions now apply a buff

·Added: Noticeboard which gives a simple overview of the island

·Changed: Improved the look of the minimap

·Changed: Traps now apply bleeding and burning debuffs instead of directly doing damage

·Changed: All modifier percentages are now pseudo-random and will trigger more often

·Changed: Simplified damage scaling on weapons and added some new base effects

·Removed: Reflect item effect

·Changed: Block item effect. Now has a percentage to block 100% of the damage

·Changed: Portal shard room won't appear if the difficulty and hero level are too far apart

·Added: Some windows now have an extra '?' button next to the close button. This will open the help page in the codex

·Changed: Projectiles from mini-boss skills are now 50% slower

·Changed: Key room now has a 100% of appearing

·Changed: You now need a key to unlock the elevator, instead of killing enough enemies

·Added: The very first room now contains a chest that only gives a white weapon

Bugfixes

·Fixed: Skill cooldown reduction reducing potion cooldown

·Fixed: Some modifiers that should have 100% trigger rate, did not trigger

·Fixed: Tornado Wand tornadoes not being able to hit enemies that are in the water

·Fixed: Not losing experience on death

·Fixed: Hair z-fighting on high zoom values

·Fixed: Wrong hotkey texts being shown in the hotkey rebind menu

·Fixed: Being able to jump and interact with objects at the same time

·Fixed: Skill cast preview being stuck when you change the map

·Fixed: Ranged enemies aiming at the wrong point and not being able to hit their target

·Fixed: Rare bug that caused a multiplayer desync. Based on my error-tracking, this should be the last one