Update 0.90 - Castle Dungeon and QoL

Gameplay
·Changed: Color of health and stamina bars. This was necessary as their are now allied units, that need a green healthbar
·Changed: Reduced frequency of automated saves. This removes e.g. the stutter when you switch rooms
·Added: New dungeon, Castle Siege. Requires a new currency that appears in the castle area
·Changed: Every player can now open a portal, not only the host.
·Changed: Resetting mastery skill points now costs 1 key
·Changed: Removed trial requirement from resetting masteries
·Changed: Reworked the tutorial. You now start directly on the island and have access to the codex. The codex has explanation for various topics.
·Added: You can activate the debug menu with F5 if you start the game with '-console' launch option
·Added: Various sfx for the UI
·Added: Various ui animations
·Changed: Removed the dropdown from the player ui at the bottom. All buttons are now visible and have an info if you hover over them
·Balance: Removed armor and resistance values enemies
·Removed: Feedback feature. Please create a steam discussion if you have any ideas
·Changed: Totems are now real units that will get targeted by enemies
·Added: Enemies now consider line of sight when casting skills
·Added: A lot of modifiers now run out by reducing their stack size by 1, instead of going from 20 to 0
·Added: HUD scale slider
·Changed: You can't stand on top of the castle lever anymore
·Added: New UI at the right that has notifications-like info (e.g. when you get a key, lose a life)
·Changed: Removed physics from skeleton parts that appear on death
·Changed: Enemies will now only aggro their target when they can reach to it
·Changed: Improved the UI when hovering over objects
·Added: Breakable objects can now drop stamina potions
·Added: Health and stamina potions now apply a buff
·Added: Noticeboard which gives a simple overview of the island
·Changed: Improved the look of the minimap
·Changed: Traps now apply bleeding and burning debuffs instead of directly doing damage
·Changed: All modifier percentages are now pseudo-random and will trigger more often
·Changed: Simplified damage scaling on weapons and added some new base effects
·Removed: Reflect item effect
·Changed: Block item effect. Now has a percentage to block 100% of the damage
·Changed: Portal shard room won't appear if the difficulty and hero level are too far apart
·Added: Some windows now have an extra '?' button next to the close button. This will open the help page in the codex
·Changed: Projectiles from mini-boss skills are now 50% slower
·Changed: Key room now has a 100% of appearing
·Changed: You now need a key to unlock the elevator, instead of killing enough enemies
·Added: The very first room now contains a chest that only gives a white weapon
Bugfixes
·Fixed: Skill cooldown reduction reducing potion cooldown
·Fixed: Some modifiers that should have 100% trigger rate, did not trigger
·Fixed: Tornado Wand tornadoes not being able to hit enemies that are in the water
·Fixed: Not losing experience on death
·Fixed: Hair z-fighting on high zoom values
·Fixed: Wrong hotkey texts being shown in the hotkey rebind menu
·Fixed: Being able to jump and interact with objects at the same time
·Fixed: Skill cast preview being stuck when you change the map
·Fixed: Ranged enemies aiming at the wrong point and not being able to hit their target
·Fixed: Rare bug that caused a multiplayer desync. Based on my error-tracking, this should be the last one
