 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

PumPum update for 27 March 2022

Update #12 - DLC announce; GUI improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 8446262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there everybody, I have some great news for you!
First of all, I'm happy to announce an upcoming DLC, please add it to your wishlists to ensure you won't miss it!

This DLC will contain 4 more girls from our awesome artist Yam.

The game got some improvements and some minor bugs were fixed. Now there's an emergency button for those who plays the game next to the others. It simply hides the naked girls:

The gallery controls were improved, too, so now you can easilty switch from one girl to another one:

The gamepad controls

were improved, please ensure you set your gamepad mapping to "Gamepad" in your Steam controller config:

Steam Points Shop

items are still pending Valve's review, they seem to be taking their time.. I really hope they will release the items this week.

Changed files in this update

PumPum Mac OSX Depot 1595291
  • Loading history…
PumPum Windows Depot 1595292
  • Loading history…
PumPum Linux/SteamOS Depot 1595294
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.