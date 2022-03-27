Update #12 - DLC announce; GUI improvements!

Hey there everybody, I have some great news for you!

First of all, I'm happy to announce an upcoming DLC, please add it to your wishlists to ensure you won't miss it!

This DLC will contain 4 more girls from our awesome artist Yam.

The game got some improvements and some minor bugs were fixed. Now there's an emergency button for those who plays the game next to the others. It simply hides the naked girls:

The gallery controls were improved, too, so now you can easilty switch from one girl to another one:

The gamepad controls

were improved, please ensure you set your gamepad mapping to "Gamepad" in your Steam controller config:

Steam Points Shop

items are still pending Valve's review, they seem to be taking their time.. I really hope they will release the items this week.