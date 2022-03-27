Medusa Sky

Play Test Demo

Version 0.0.1.4

Changes:

STEAM is required for starting the game.

STEAM overlay should be visible while playing the game.

Software "Versioning" is being evaluated.

Notes regarding Software Version.

Development of Medusa Sky is currently using a "significance" based software versioning.

So how did the game get from Version 0.0.0.3 to Version 0.0.1.4 in a day?

0.0.0.1 first significant, very limited 'game skeleton' to evaluate product viability.

0.0.0.2 significant play test, "alpha" proof of concept, and organizing for STEAM publishing.

0.0.0.3 significant code cleaning and game organization compared to versions before March 25

0.0.1.4 STEAM required to start the game AND STEAM Overlay is available during gameplay.

Iterations, updates, and progress of development is intended to be very transparent so hopefully this patch note will prevent confusion because a calendar based version system is being considered.