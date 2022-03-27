Corrections and announcements

Fixed so that the collision detection is not interrupted when rolling is continuous.

Sorry for the overlapping updates.

We are paying close attention to eliminating problems and improving the game, so we apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

If you have any problems, we would appreciate it if you could tell us the operating environment and situation in detail. I cannot guarantee that I will be able to handle it, but I will confirm it. The more details you have, the more likely you are to improve.