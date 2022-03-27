 Skip to content

ナツノカナタ update for 27 March 2022

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.12 released

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.12 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]
Meggle," which previously appeared only in post-ending content, has been changed to appear from Episode 3 onward.
　In addition, the system has been modified to make it easier to exchange items.

[Changes to specifications].
Input "history" was changed to input "candidate".
　Red letters that appear on the text will now be displayed as input "candidates".

[Bug fixes]

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the same object to be looked up repeatedly when searching with "Kiko".
Fixed a problem in which the password could not be entered correctly during the search.

[Adjustments]
Some text has been adjusted.
The drop rate of some items was adjusted.
The number of rooms in some search areas has been adjusted.

Changed files in this update

ナツノカナタ Content Windows 64bit Depot 1684661
ナツノカナタ Content Windows 32bit Depot 1684662
