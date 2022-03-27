natsuno-kanata ver0.6.12 released

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.12 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Contents]
Meggle," which previously appeared only in post-ending content, has been changed to appear from Episode 3 onward.
In addition, the system has been modified to make it easier to exchange items.
[Changes to specifications].
Input "history" was changed to input "candidate".
Red letters that appear on the text will now be displayed as input "candidates".
[Bug fixes]
Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the same object to be looked up repeatedly when searching with "Kiko".
Fixed a problem in which the password could not be entered correctly during the search.
[Adjustments]
Some text has been adjusted.
The drop rate of some items was adjusted.
The number of rooms in some search areas has been adjusted.
Changed files in this update