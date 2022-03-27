natsuno-kanata ver0.6.12 released

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.12 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

Meggle," which previously appeared only in post-ending content, has been changed to appear from Episode 3 onward.

In addition, the system has been modified to make it easier to exchange items.

[Changes to specifications].

Input "history" was changed to input "candidate".

Red letters that appear on the text will now be displayed as input "candidates".

[Bug fixes]

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the same object to be looked up repeatedly when searching with "Kiko".

Fixed a problem in which the password could not be entered correctly during the search.

[Adjustments]

Some text has been adjusted.

The drop rate of some items was adjusted.

The number of rooms in some search areas has been adjusted.