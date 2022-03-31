 Skip to content

Galimulator update for 31 March 2022

Galimulator 4.10 is out!

31 March 2022

Hellooo galaxy lovers out there, we have workshop support!

After a slew of late updates to the beta patch, including some obscure additions like 3 (not so difficult) Steam Achievements, I think it's time to release this puppy to the public - so here you go - 4.10 is officially released! It's blatantly not bug free, so as usual if you find any issues with it - ping me on Discord or by email and I'll take a look.

So again the big news is: Workshop support added! You are now able to share maps and ships with the rest of the world. Making them is quite straightforward, check out the beta announcement for information about how to do it:

Here's some more changes:

  • Steam Workshop support added
  • Natives added to certain systems, will allow empires to constructs their ships
  • A lot of cool new maps added
  • Vassalization of empires
  • Highlighting of ship paths when selecting ships
  • Blacklist empire specials
  • New galaxy types: Solar system and Spaghetti
  • Sped up pathfinding a lot, so (especially bigger) galaxies should lag less when there are lots of ships
  • Railgun weapon added
  • Steam Achievements added (well there's 3 of them but they are technically there!)
  • Lots of bugs fixed and added

So have fun everybody, and we'll see what happens in 4.11 :)

