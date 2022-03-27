Shibadungeon b1.0cb1a Released!

This is the first build that you all will be able to test! This build will probably have some bugs that I haven't found myself and the multiplayer functionality is still unfinished as I haven't been able to testing is by myself. During the next couple of months, I may be scheduling some multiplayer test sessions for any testers to participate. This build is for everyone to give feedback on the core mechanics of the game, a lot of sprites are still temporary and without animations so that I could develop features faster. It will include only up to the first dungeon but with over the next few months, I will be developing the second. If you do find any bugs in this build of the game, please report it in the Shibadungeon playtest community hub or our discord server and finally, I will be releasing new builds every few weeks with new features which everyone can try out for themselves.

Just remember before you test, a lot of these features are going to change and this is just for you to give me feedback on the core mechanics of Shibadungeon.

After playing through this testing build, please give us feedback over in the community hub or in our discord server!

Patch Notes (Major features compared to Alpha 0.6):

Dungeons:

Added 3 huge 6000 x 6000 mazes

Added decorations for the dungeons

Added Benchs

Added Trees

Added Barrels

Added Pillars

Added Broken Pillars

Added Broken Well

Changed it so you only need to complete 1 dungeons before you go back to camp

Changed to only require to defeat 2 enemies before exiting

Changed how dungeons generate

Removed pushing puzzles

Removed previous dungeon rooms

Combat and Battles:

Added different variations that the enemies' attack can be

Added the new player sprites into the battle

Added an enemy attack manager

Added effects to the enemy attacks to make them look cleaner

Changed battle text to be randomly generated

Changed turn system to only go up to 3 and then loop

Changed the fade into battle to only happen once

Changed destroying an enemy attack to increase the enemy enraged gauge

Changed the original enemy attack sprite to be less of a rectangle

Changed exp and gold gain at the end of the battle

Changed combat to be randomly generated based on a "difficulty" variable

Changed classes to be more balanced

Removed the 2 other enemy attacks that are now not being used after the random generation

Removed the large player sprite in battle

probably other stuff that i forgor

Enemies:

Added 5 new enemies

Added 3 different enemy spawns per enemy in each different dungeon variation

Added Enemy names and level

Added Enemy Enraged Gauge

Changed enemy health majorly

Changed enemies' movement from 4 directions to 8 directions

Changed enemies' movement to be smoother rather than clunky

Changed Enemy attacks to be more balanced

Changed each type of enemy to have a different difficulty level

Changed it so enemies aren't placed in the room, rather they are generated by entering

Fixed leaving the battle

Fixed Enemy collisions

Removed old enemy spawns

probably still a lot more that i cant remember

Player:

Added new player sprites

Added player animations

Added coordinates and fps overlay

Added actually smooth camera

Changed completely how the player collisions

Changed how the player interacts with everything

Changed player xp gain and max xp increase

Changed how health, damage and defense is calculated is calculated

Fixed literally everything

Removed old player sprites

a lot more was changed to the player that is in other categories and not here

again, i probably did forgor a lot of things

Crafting:

Added 4 different materials

Added Wood

Added Stone

Added Mushrooms

Added Iron

Added 9 different recipes

Added crafting ui

Added crafting table

Added an ui for item collection

Added chests

Added many many many spots that items and chests can generate in dungeons

Changed it so you can only get iron and recipes from chests

Changed it so items generate differently for each player in co-op

Changed it so items fade when collected

Changed what you need for each recipes

Fixed items not despawning when leaving the dungeon

i probably forgot a lot of things again

Inventory, Items and Equipment:

Added new item type

Added Ring

Added item deletion system

Added 6 new items

Added weapon display in the battle

Added spell damage as a stat

Added stat bonus

Added sprites for new items

Changed effects of some items

Changed stats of some items

Changed item stats display

Changed completely how the inventory works

Changed everything related to the inventory to adjust to the change

Completely changed how each inventory slot works

Removed old inventory system

probably a lot more

Settings:

Settings: Added settings menu

Added volume

Added a lot of multiplayer related settings

Added microphone input setting

Added controls display

Added exiting to the menu

UI / Textbox:

Added completely new ui

Added animations for everything

Added smooth text

Added so much fucking dialogue for everything new

Added a lot of new ui elements

Added new buttons in the battle

Added new enemy information ui to show the enemy level, name and enraged gauge

Added the smooth movement of all of the health and stat bars

Added the capability of having multiple different stages of text

Changed completely how the textbox functions

Changed the menu to have 2 different ui segments that slide in, in sync

Change how the player's stats in battle are organised

Changed how health, exp and the in-battle-stat are displayed in battle

Changed the positioning of text and other ui elements connected the menu

Change the textbox so it moves to another line of text if the text is to long

Changed a lot of the existing dialogue

Removed old ui

probably forgor more

Tutorial:

Added battle tutorial

Added camp tutorial

Added camera movement in the tutorial

Added all of the text for the tutorial

Fixed tutorial colliding with cutscene

there isnt that much with this, it is just a tutorial

Cut Scenes / Story:

Added cut scenes

Added story

Added light flashes

Added all of the sprites necessary

Added how you actually progress in the game

im just gonna cut it short to not spoil anything :)

Dungeon Reward System:

Added dungeon reward room

Added free chest

Added gold chest

Added diamond chest

Added loot tables

Added animations

Added exclusive items from each chests

Added prices to each chest

Added price for free chest (Free)

Added price for gold chest (500 Gold)

Added price for diamond chest (1000 Gold)

Added iron to free chest loot table

Changed chest prices

Changed items available from chests

Removed a few items from the loot table

Quests:

Added semi-randomly generated side-quests

Added 3 random loot type

Added 3 random quest requirements

Added random quest requirement amounts

Added random loot amount

Added random quest requirement

Added random quest story

Added quest gain ui

Added 15 different quest master spawn locations

Added script to claim rewards of the quest

Changed quest master to spawn randomly in the dungeon with a random character sprite if you dont have a quest active.

Changed quest master to only generate in the place that the current quest was assigned

Changed quest display to display the reward and requirements of the quest

Changed it so you can only have 1 quest active at a time

Removed quest master from the camp

Removed quest display when speaking to the npc with the quest

Removed entire old quest system

Dungeon Selection:

Added dungeon selection screen

Added world map

Added requirements based on story

Added recommended level for dungeon

Added information for each dungeon

Changed the old dungeon selection ui to a world map

Removed old dungeon selection ui

Achievements:

Added 11 steam achievements

Added 1 secret achievement

Miscellaneous:

Added game over screen

Added title screen

Added a manually made shadow system

Added save information display

Added a procedurally generated dungeon test that cannot be access (it wasn't good)

probably a lot more but i forgor

Discord Rich Presence:

Added discord rich presence support

Added images to discord rich presence

Added location display to discord rich presence

Added a multiplayer lobby display to discord rich presence

Added various other displays

Multiplayer:

Added completely redone networking to use with steam

Added 2 different multiplayer modes

Added Pvp

Added Co-op

Added automated matchmaking system

Added multiplayer mode selection ui

Added voice chat

Added seamless multiplayer connection

Added name tags

Added other player in the battle

Added 3 multiplayer settings

Added region filter

Added friend mode

Added voice chat toggle

Changed enemy level and name in battle to be the same as the other players

Changed item spawns to be different from host to client

Changed player health to be x3 normal in pvp

Changed enemies health and difficulty to be higher when playing co-op

Removed story elements from multiplayer

a lot more fucking things that i wont go into detail now

Thanks so much for wanting to test Shibadungeon!