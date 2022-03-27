Shibadungeon b1.0cb1a Released!

This is the first build that you all will be able to test! This build will probably have some bugs that I haven't found myself and the multiplayer functionality is still unfinished as I haven't been able to testing is by myself. During the next couple of months, I may be scheduling some multiplayer test sessions for any testers to participate. This build is for everyone to give feedback on the core mechanics of the game, a lot of sprites are still temporary and without animations so that I could develop features faster. It will include only up to the first dungeon but with over the next few months, I will be developing the second. If you do find any bugs in this build of the game, please report it in the Shibadungeon playtest community hub or our discord server and finally, I will be releasing new builds every few weeks with new features which everyone can try out for themselves.
Just remember before you test, a lot of these features are going to change and this is just for you to give me feedback on the core mechanics of Shibadungeon.
After playing through this testing build, please give us feedback over in the community hub or in our discord server!
Patch Notes (Major features compared to Alpha 0.6):
Dungeons:
- Added 3 huge 6000 x 6000 mazes
- Added decorations for the dungeons
- Added Benchs
- Added Trees
- Added Barrels
- Added Pillars
- Added Broken Pillars
- Added Broken Well
- Changed it so you only need to complete 1 dungeons before you go back to camp
- Changed to only require to defeat 2 enemies before exiting
- Changed how dungeons generate
- Removed pushing puzzles
- Removed previous dungeon rooms
Combat and Battles:
- Added different variations that the enemies' attack can be
- Added the new player sprites into the battle
- Added an enemy attack manager
- Added effects to the enemy attacks to make them look cleaner
- Changed battle text to be randomly generated
- Changed turn system to only go up to 3 and then loop
- Changed the fade into battle to only happen once
- Changed destroying an enemy attack to increase the enemy enraged gauge
- Changed the original enemy attack sprite to be less of a rectangle
- Changed exp and gold gain at the end of the battle
- Changed combat to be randomly generated based on a "difficulty" variable
- Changed classes to be more balanced
- Removed the 2 other enemy attacks that are now not being used after the random generation
- Removed the large player sprite in battle
- probably other stuff that i forgor
Enemies:
- Added 5 new enemies
- Added 3 different enemy spawns per enemy in each different dungeon variation
- Added Enemy names and level
- Added Enemy Enraged Gauge
- Changed enemy health majorly
- Changed enemies' movement from 4 directions to 8 directions
- Changed enemies' movement to be smoother rather than clunky
- Changed Enemy attacks to be more balanced
- Changed each type of enemy to have a different difficulty level
- Changed it so enemies aren't placed in the room, rather they are generated by entering
- Fixed leaving the battle
- Fixed Enemy collisions
- Removed old enemy spawns
- probably still a lot more that i cant remember
Player:
- Added new player sprites
- Added player animations
- Added coordinates and fps overlay
- Added actually smooth camera
- Changed completely how the player collisions
- Changed how the player interacts with everything
- Changed player xp gain and max xp increase
- Changed how health, damage and defense is calculated is calculated
- Fixed literally everything
- Removed old player sprites
- a lot more was changed to the player that is in other categories and not here
- again, i probably did forgor a lot of things
Crafting:
- Added 4 different materials
- Added Wood
- Added Stone
- Added Mushrooms
- Added Iron
- Added 9 different recipes
- Added crafting ui
- Added crafting table
- Added an ui for item collection
- Added chests
- Added many many many spots that items and chests can generate in dungeons
- Changed it so you can only get iron and recipes from chests
- Changed it so items generate differently for each player in co-op
- Changed it so items fade when collected
- Changed what you need for each recipes
- Fixed items not despawning when leaving the dungeon
- i probably forgot a lot of things again
Inventory, Items and Equipment:
- Added new item type
- Added Ring
- Added item deletion system
- Added 6 new items
- Added weapon display in the battle
- Added spell damage as a stat
- Added stat bonus
- Added sprites for new items
- Changed effects of some items
- Changed stats of some items
- Changed item stats display
- Changed completely how the inventory works
- Changed everything related to the inventory to adjust to the change
- Completely changed how each inventory slot works
- Removed old inventory system
- probably a lot more
Settings:
- Added settings menu
- Added volume
- Added a lot of multiplayer related settings
- Added microphone input setting
- Added controls display
- Added exiting to the menu
UI / Textbox:
- Added completely new ui
- Added animations for everything
- Added smooth text
- Added so much fucking dialogue for everything new
- Added a lot of new ui elements
- Added new buttons in the battle
- Added new enemy information ui to show the enemy level, name and enraged gauge
- Added the smooth movement of all of the health and stat bars
- Added the capability of having multiple different stages of text
- Changed completely how the textbox functions
- Changed the menu to have 2 different ui segments that slide in, in sync
- Change how the player's stats in battle are organised
- Changed how health, exp and the in-battle-stat are displayed in battle
- Changed the positioning of text and other ui elements connected the menu
- Change the textbox so it moves to another line of text if the text is to long
- Changed a lot of the existing dialogue
- Removed old ui
- probably forgor more
Tutorial:
- Added battle tutorial
- Added camp tutorial
- Added camera movement in the tutorial
- Added all of the text for the tutorial
- Fixed tutorial colliding with cutscene
- there isnt that much with this, it is just a tutorial
Cut Scenes / Story:
- Added cut scenes
- Added story
- Added light flashes
- Added all of the sprites necessary
- Added how you actually progress in the game
- im just gonna cut it short to not spoil anything :)
Dungeon Reward System:
- Added dungeon reward room
- Added free chest
- Added gold chest
- Added diamond chest
- Added loot tables
- Added animations
- Added exclusive items from each chests
- Added prices to each chest
- Added price for free chest (Free)
- Added price for gold chest (500 Gold)
- Added price for diamond chest (1000 Gold)
- Added iron to free chest loot table
- Changed chest prices
- Changed items available from chests
- Removed a few items from the loot table
Quests:
- Added semi-randomly generated side-quests
- Added 3 random loot type
- Added 3 random quest requirements
- Added random quest requirement amounts
- Added random loot amount
- Added random quest requirement
- Added random quest story
- Added quest gain ui
- Added 15 different quest master spawn locations
- Added script to claim rewards of the quest
- Changed quest master to spawn randomly in the dungeon with a random character sprite if you dont have a quest active.
- Changed quest master to only generate in the place that the current quest was assigned
- Changed quest display to display the reward and requirements of the quest
- Changed it so you can only have 1 quest active at a time
- Removed quest master from the camp
- Removed quest display when speaking to the npc with the quest
- Removed entire old quest system
Dungeon Selection:
- Added dungeon selection screen
- Added world map
- Added requirements based on story
- Added recommended level for dungeon
- Added information for each dungeon
- Changed the old dungeon selection ui to a world map
- Removed old dungeon selection ui
Achievements:
- Added 11 steam achievements
- Added 1 secret achievement
Miscellaneous:
- Added game over screen
- Added title screen
- Added a manually made shadow system
- Added save information display
- Added a procedurally generated dungeon test that cannot be access (it wasn't good)
- probably a lot more but i forgor
Discord Rich Presence:
- Added discord rich presence support
- Added images to discord rich presence
- Added location display to discord rich presence
- Added a multiplayer lobby display to discord rich presence
- Added various other displays
Multiplayer:
- Added completely redone networking to use with steam
- Added 2 different multiplayer modes
- Added Pvp
- Added Co-op
- Added automated matchmaking system
- Added multiplayer mode selection ui
- Added voice chat
- Added seamless multiplayer connection
- Added name tags
- Added other player in the battle
- Added 3 multiplayer settings
- Added region filter
- Added friend mode
- Added voice chat toggle
- Changed enemy level and name in battle to be the same as the other players
- Changed item spawns to be different from host to client
- Changed player health to be x3 normal in pvp
- Changed enemies health and difficulty to be higher when playing co-op
- Removed story elements from multiplayer
- a lot more fucking things that i wont go into detail now
Thanks so much for wanting to test Shibadungeon!
Changed files in this update