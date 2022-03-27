Updates such as passenger boarding / alighting implementation



Thank you for your patience.

I have updated the implementation of passenger boarding and alighting.

-Implemented passenger boarding / alighting function.

-I changed the passenger to a Japanese model.

-Adjusted the sound quality of ATS device.

-The departure signal when the 1201A train arrives at Hamazono has been changed from progress (green) to stop (red).

(Because there was a problem with the platform display and the operation management system.)

-The behavior of the platform display has been partially corrected.

-Changed the wording of ordinary trains on station broadcasts from "futsu(普通)" to "kakueki teisha(各駅停車)".

-The polygons of the overhead wire columns have been reduced to reduce the load.

*Next plans:

-To reduce the load, I will reduce the polygons of the track, etc.

-Adjustment of passenger behavior

->(Update)

-Renewal of menu screen for future function addition and route extension

->(Update)

-Implementation of conductor mode

->(Update)

->...

I plan to proceed with the above process.

(* Subject to change depending on the situation. May have other small updates.)

Since the menu screen renewal and the conductor mode are large in scale, it is likely to take time.

By adding these functions, the data structure and specifications of the route will be almost fixed. After that, I plan to extend the route and add trains.

Some functions such as weather may be implemented after the route is extended.

Thank you for your continued support of TRAIN CREW.

Original Text

お待たせいたしました。旅客の乗降の実装などのアップデートをいたしました。

・旅客の乗降を実装しました。

・旅客を日本人モデルに変更しました。

・ATSの音質を調整しました。

・1201A列車浜園到着時の出発信号を停止現示にしました。

（発車標、運行管理システムとの整合性に支障があったため）

・発車標の挙動を一部修正しました。

・駅放送の「普通」を「各駅停車」に変更しました

・負荷軽減のため架線柱のポリゴンを削減しました。

●次の予定

・負荷軽減のため、線路のポリゴン削減など

・乗降客の調整

↓

・今後の機能追加や延伸に向けてメニュー画面の刷新

↓

・車掌モード実装

↓

↓

の工程で進めていく予定です。

（※状況により変更する場合があります）

メニュー画面刷新や車掌モードは規模が大きいので時間がかかる可能性が高いです。

これらの機能追加により路線のデータ構造、仕様が概ね確定します。その後路線の延伸や車両追加などに取り組む予定です。

天候など一部機能は延伸後の実装になるかもしれません。

今後ともTRAIN CREWをよろしくお願いいたします。