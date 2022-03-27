Bug fixes and treats

Hi folks! I hope you're enjoying Spectrum and thanks for anyone who took the time to submit feedback. A few small bug fixes in this update, the guides now place correctly when loading from a saved game and some of you were reporting issues with the colours getting messed up when the application lost focus. This should be resolved now.

And a few treats for you lovely lot, firstly, a few more achievements are available and also I threw in a small batch of hints for you to enjoy. Thanks for the continued support!