 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Spectrum update for 27 March 2022

Bug fixes and treats

Share · View all patches · Build 8445471 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks! I hope you're enjoying Spectrum and thanks for anyone who took the time to submit feedback. A few small bug fixes in this update, the guides now place correctly when loading from a saved game and some of you were reporting issues with the colours getting messed up when the application lost focus. This should be resolved now.

And a few treats for you lovely lot, firstly, a few more achievements are available and also I threw in a small batch of hints for you to enjoy. Thanks for the continued support!

Changed files in this update

Spectrum Content Depot 1743221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.