6.0.1 Initial Release / Gamebreaker Fix

If you follow these updates, then you may know that I did not intend to put this update out yet. While working on my new save file test run, I came across a gamebreaking bug that required an immediate fix. Put simply, the new version of Auria/Entrance put players directly into the 2nd version of Auria/Market Town, which means that any player just coming back from Hell's Gate wouldn't be able to progress the main story unless they first entered one of the Market Town buildings and then came back out. I don't know how long this bug has existed, but I imagine it's been causing problems for a while.

I can't hold back the other updates, so 6.0.1 is officially live with all the element core changes and the fix to this gamebreaker. For players who have been unable to progress their save file, simply leave and re-enter Market Town from any direction to be brought to the 2.0 version. The original map has been timelost and will be removed on May 1st with the rest of the pending deletion maps. The new version now has the story progression events originally only included in the first version.

6.0.1 [Build #135, Release Date: March 26, 2022]

Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.

Inability to progress the story at any point in the game. If anything seems confusing like you do not know where to go, please let me know the last thing you did in game and I'll look into it!

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the events to progress the story in Market Town were not available in the extended version of the map.

Updates & Changes:

The following disassembly items have been removed from the disassembly pool of newly acquired gear and from the synthesis requirement to craft: Metal Chips, Metal Shards, Metal Plates, Iron Bars, Steel Bars, Leather Strips, Coarse Hide, Beast Hide, Thick Hide, Heavy Hide, Straight Blade Frame, Curved Blade Frame, Projectile Frame, Wood-Carver Frame, Metal-Spike Frame, Basic Cloth Pattern, Basic Leather Pattern, Basic Mail Pattern, Basic Plate Pattern, Basic Jewel Design. It is now safe to sell these items. Their price has been increased as compensation.

The following items have had their drop rates reduced, sell price increased, and disassembly pool removed: Basic Sword, Basic Short Axe, Basic Great Axe, Basic Bow, Basic Dagger, Basic Rod, Basic Crossbow.

Other weapons and armor have had general crafting materials removed from their disassembly pool and replaced with more of the regional or species specific items. Some low-level gear has had the disassembly pool removed entirely.

Sticky Gloves can no longer be purchased.

Auria Street Vendor now sells Fire Shard, Ice Shard, Mech Blade instead of Frames and Patterns.

Fruit Vendor is now another "Street Vendor" who sells Herb, Salve, and Patch - items that heal Poisoning, Burns, and Bleed respectively.

Herb no longer has an item cost associated with its price.

Removed zoom effect from: Sparkstrike, Lightningstrike, Bolt Cutter, Wing Slap, Crush Armor.

Greatly reduced the drop rate of Green Insect Weapon & Armor Parts.

Greatly increased the drop rate of Green Insect Parts.

Mildly increased the drop rate for Green Insect Fragment on Warriors, Knights, and Brutes.

Mildly increased the drop rate for Green Insect Gland on Archers, Knights, and Seraphs.

Added a gold cost to An'ura and Green Insect gear crafting.

The concept of "vents" is going away. Elemental essences will instead be included in enemy loot tables and gear disassembly pools.

Changed the Frostbrood Lair exit to a climbable vine instead of a telepad.

Newly purchased Stalwart gear has 2 slots instead of 0.

Character & Skill Changes:

The way hybrid elemental attacks works has changed. Unless otherwise noted in a tooltip, an attack with multiple elements will now multiply the damage done to the enemy. Example: Enemy has 2x weakness to fire and 2x weakness to water. A hybrid fire/water attack will do 4x damage. On the other hand, if the enemy has a 2x weakness to fire and an immunity to water, a hybrid fire/water attack will do 0 damage.

Skills with their element in the tooltip will not inherit damage types from equipped gear. The current possible elements are: Physical, Fire, Water, Electric, Ice, Earth, Wind, Poison, Dragon, Psychic, Holy, Dark, Soul, Ghost, Bird-Killer, Arcane, Stone-Killer, Ice-Killer, Machine-Killer. Additional damage types for skills are "Normal Attack" which will inherit the elements of equipped gear, and None which is simply non-elemental. Skills whose element is "Normal Attack" will not have any element listed in the tooltip. Elemental and non-elemental attacks will say that in the first line of the tooltip.

Riley can now equip One-Handed Axes and Shields, but can no longer dual wield most axes.

Ruby can now equip Two-Handed Swords.

All character classes can now equip "General Accessories" in addition to their specific ones. As of this build, there are no obtainable General Accessories.

Warpspark is now Arcane/Electric.

Short Circuit is now electric/machine-killer.

Increased the damage done by Seraph Strike.

Known Issues: