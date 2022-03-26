Knightblade Version 1.1.1 Now Live

Version 1.1.1 fixes many bugs reported by players. It also changes how items in your inventory are displayed in the shop screen allowing for a much quicker and more fluid way to sell items by removing categories. The sound option in the options menu has been redesigned as one slider for one master volume control. A new sound effect replaces that annoying "beep" that used to play when accepting a prompt. Weapons and armor have been updated to show their correct quantity in your inventory more accurately. Lastly, a new version number text has been added to the title screen. This will allow you to check and see which version of Knightblade you are running, so you can make sure you have the latest version. More to come!