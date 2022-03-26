 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 26 March 2022

0.8.1.3 - Beta Branch Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds brainstorming system and limited tropes for player. This system works by giving player a limited selection of tropes on start to build their franchises out of.

You can learn more tropes by having your workers brainstorm. This takes two weeks, spends the workers creativity and gives you 4 new tropes. These are selected based on workers genre skills

Also fancy new worker click system added to give you a shortcut to training, firing, info and brainstorming

Changes

  • Brainstorming System
  • Limited trope selection for player
  • Training progress is visible in UI now
  • New worker click UI

