Update Version 1.28

News :

1.Update UI :

a. Add a Tip information window in the Original Sin, Magic, and Ukehi page.

b. Add an explanation window in the equipment and alchemy page explain enchanting effect.

c. Add critical chance and damage information in the attribute page.

d. The status value in the attribute page will be changed when equipping the enchanting jewels.

e. Add an explanation window in the attribute page explain original sin, magic elements and ailments resistance.

2.Adjust the chance of getting loot :

a. The items of boss in the East Port have an increased drop chance.

b. Gloves and Poison Rings in East Port have an increased drop chance.

3.Adjust the alchemy materials:

a. Reduced demand for recovering Astral materials.

b. Add Philosopher's Egg in alchemy list, it will be using in level 3 of alchemy.

Fixed issue :