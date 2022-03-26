Patch version 1.0.10

Mostly just bug fixes in this one:

-- fixed: when a character leveled up during an enemy turn, the game would only pause the AI upon popping up the level-up screen. This meant that the AI would sometimes manage to initiate an attack during the window where the experience-bar-filling animation was still playing, before the level-up screen appeared, leading to a freeze.

-- fixed: one could select a new character even with the character screen or level-up screen open using the space bar.

-- fixed: one could click or hit Escape before the level-up screen finished spawning during a level-up sequence to interrupt the level-up process.

-- added in several additional failure states when downloading custom campaigns to avoid the game breaking when Steam doesn't cooperate with querying or downloading workshop items. (Among other things, the game now warns you if you're not connected to Steam instead of failing silently.)

-- increased the maximum time the game will spend trying to download a campaign from 30 seconds to 60 seconds.

-- fixed: the page picker remained visible while downloading a custom campaign.

-- fixed: certain weapons were being created with a "max uses" value of 0, causing their sale value to remain unaffected even as their uses left were worn down toward zero.

-- unit move speed setting 3 now behaves like the highest move speed setting from the original Telepath Tactics: characters jump from space to space on each frame of movement instead of overshooting the mark and juddering back to each space in their path.

-- fixed: unit move speed settings were affecting the speed at which movement and knockback effects from unit skills played, messing up the animation timings.

-- fixed: the game was clearing away move tiles after moving a character on unit move speed setting 4, resulting in the player needing to click the character again to move further.

-- fixed: click-to-move-and-use in exploration mode was broken when on unit move speed setting 4. The game checked for an auto-use target shortly after commencing movement, then proceeded to auto-use if there was such a target after finishing moving. However, because unit speed setting 4 is instantaneous, this would cause the game to finish movement before the game could actually set the auto-use target, resulting in auto-use never occurring.

-- the game now auto-fixes erroneous battle start save data.

-- fixed: loading a cut scene, exiting, and then quick-loading another within the campaign editor would result in the cut scene editor loading the first cut scene in the preview pane instead of the second.

-- fixed: the internal Load Scene function within the cut scene editor had become broken.

-- you can now add a background of None (pure blackness) to a cut scene.

-- a CustomAssetInfo.xml file with instructions for creating the campaign thumbnail is now placed in the campaign's main folder when the game creates a new campaign.

-- fixed: opening up the game settings and changing only the display resolution would result in the game failing to recognize that changes had been made to the settings and that the new settings should be saved.

-- made the refresh rate visible in resolution display options.

-- altered strength values for proc gen knives to better match the default values in The Vengeance of Emma Strider.

-- altered Louise's dialogue in camp to reflect Madeleine's death if she falls.