 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Yet Another Hero Story update for 26 March 2022

Version 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8444806 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.3 available

What's new
  • The new version fixes the scrolling bug that some players encountered. Keep in mind that in case you have encountered the bug and you continue a saved game you may still experience it in the new version as well.
  • Some much-needed text corrections.
  • Some of the game backgrounds have been retouched.
  • A couple of other minor fixes.

But...

The latest version didn't brake the save compatibility with the older version in our tests on windows but unfortunately, it did on mac. The older version is still available in the "Betas" tab within the game properties if "Version 1.2" is selected.

When we say that save compatibility is broken, we do not mean that the game will not load but that several elements will simply not be "Right". The music may be absent, the lighting may be wrong. etc.

Changed files in this update

Yet Another Hero Story Content Depot 1106151
  • Loading history…
Yet Another Hero Story Mac Depot 1106152
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.