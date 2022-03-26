Version 1.3 available

What's new

The new version fixes the scrolling bug that some players encountered. Keep in mind that in case you have encountered the bug and you continue a saved game you may still experience it in the new version as well.

Some much-needed text corrections.

Some of the game backgrounds have been retouched.

A couple of other minor fixes.

But...

The latest version didn't brake the save compatibility with the older version in our tests on windows but unfortunately, it did on mac. The older version is still available in the "Betas" tab within the game properties if "Version 1.2" is selected.

When we say that save compatibility is broken, we do not mean that the game will not load but that several elements will simply not be "Right". The music may be absent, the lighting may be wrong. etc.