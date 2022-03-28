🚆 Update 4 is live!

Hello Dispatchers!

New Game Mode

We are so, so happy to announce that our fourth update - Rush Hour - is now live! Check it out, let us know what you think, and try your best to beat Milos… If you can! For an even quicker overview, you can check out the Rush Hour trailer:

In case you missed our earlier announcement, we’ll also be live with MasterHellish at 19:00 UTC to play the new update - so don’t miss out! We’d really love your support on this one.

Changelog

You can find the full feature list below:

New features

NEW: Ability to research and toggle colored station signs

NEW: Accept train buttons above station signs

NEW: Added Rush Hour workshop tag

workshop tag NEW: Animate a track path created from auto signal queue

NEW: Animated end of wave screens for waves of chaos mode

NEW: Better hover animation over highlighted track

NEW: Editor support for waves of chaos game mode

NEW: Macer Extension rush hour map

NEW: Outlining of route to be created & cycling through possible routes with mouse wheel; created route remembered and preferred next time

NEW: Play a sound when selection signal/connection in sensors

NEW: Rush hour mode chapter in the tutorial

NEW: Save score for waves levels

NEW: Show score also for Rush Hour maps in main menu

NEW: Show train destinations over the train in new game mode

NEW: Signals can be deallocated during construction

NEW: Simple train schedule destination view

NEW: Tracks visuals improved with emissive lightning

NEW: Unlock sound for station sign

NEW: Wave schedule view per station

NEW: Added button to open map creation wiki in editor

NEW: Added checklist for map creation in editor

NEW: Right clicking a train in an autoblock will reverse it if possible

NEW: Wave onset in Rush Hour can have reduced intensity (some trains dropped before start)

NEW: Added time to score animation on rush hour wave completion

NEW: Rush hour view starts focused on unlocked stations

UPDATE: "Not built from inventory" message displayed on applicable tracks as bulldozing cursor moves

UPDATE: Accept trains by clicking tracks

UPDATE: Automatic signal sprite improved

UPDATE: Better music intensity during tutorial

UPDATE: Blinking station signs removed

UPDATE: Color space switched into the gamma space

UPDATE: Create as less garbage as possible in Train.Move()

UPDATE: Default music volume level normalized

UPDATE: Different sound for contract accept/decline

UPDATE: Don't play open sound for modals with overlay

UPDATE: Due to the performance, train labels at slower pace

UPDATE: Due to the performance, update trains in station timeline at slower pace

UPDATE: Improved train label visuals

UPDATE: Inventory changes displayed in scroll text when building from inventory

UPDATE: Less intensive train light

UPDATE: Localizations (de: research, ui; cs: tutorial)

UPDATE: Make building button non-interactable if there is no item in inventory for it

UPDATE: Music intensity for timetable maps based on trains to dispatch

UPDATE: Music intensity in Endless maps based on time speed

UPDATE: New look for number badge on game and building button

UPDATE: Not acting signal graphics improved

UPDATE: Removed black background option from the game (will be replace by color picker)

UPDATE: Showing only items in Construction menu that are or once were present in the inventory (not applied on economy-based maps)

UPDATE: Signals hover animation improved

UPDATE: Station sign graphics has been improved

UPDATE: Station sign unlock animations and wave modal visual refactor

UPDATE: Switch background improved

UPDATE: Switch hover animation improved

UPDATE: Task panel spacing was wrong

UPDATE: Track colors match more signal colors

UPDATE: Train sprite improved

UPDATE: Waiting train buttons display next station color and accept timer

UPDATE: Added station sign item to Rush hour checklist in level editor

UPDATE: Corrected editor train occurrence tooltip

UPDATE: Localizations (de: all; fr: all; ja-JP: tutorial)

UPDATE: Removed Rush Hour option from first time player menu

UPDATE: Switched next wave button order

UPDATE: Train notifications and color coded stations research video updated

UPDATE: Zero inventory item count is shown

UPDATE: Building items no longer disabled when no items left in inventory

UPDATE: Localizations (de: all; fr: research, ui; ja-JP: all; zh-Hans: tutorials)

UPDATE: More trains to accept button now shows timeout

Fixes

FIX: 'Change Speed' and 'Tunnel' building buttons remained inactive after return from in-game tutorial (e. g. arrival sensor tutorial)

FIX: Clicking on a track caused sound even when no routing was posible

FIX: Do not display price 0 when building from inventory

FIX: Do not display price 0 when bulldozing to inventory

FIX: Game over screen button width did not fit text

FIX: Ghost track in bottom left corner of the map

FIX: NPE was thrown in Editor

FIX: Small tracks have a mouse priority over switches when routing from auto signal

FIX: Station sign could become uninteractable after opening menus

FIX: Subtitles panel was too small on smaller screens

FIX: Deallocating signal in build mode would add signal to inventory without bulldozing

FIX: Routing highlights remained after cancelling routing during animation

FIX: Train schedule didnt remove previously shown stops on shorter schedules

FIX: Locked building items were only shown as locked after researching anything

FIX: Trains collided where a train just left a switch

FIX: Bottom menu was not shown after game restarted from pause menu when level / wave finished / game over screen was displayed

FIX: Sometimes no train went to newly activated station if intensity lower than 100 % was set

FIX: Time was not updated

That’s all for now folks - enjoy, and we can’t wait to see your high scores.

And, as always, happy dispatching.

- The Rail Route Team

