Patch 1.085

--- Gameplay Changes ---

-Removed herbs (a vestigial resource)

-Reduced the size of signpost unbuildable area from 6 to 4

-Doubled the amount of default starting food stock

-Selecting farms, woodcutters and stonecutters shows radius of the worker

-Tar pits/Spike pits now require 50 coins instead of 1 charcoal/timber (respectively) to be constructed

-When ordering a unit to attack a target, it will count as attack move

-Increased the appeal debuff of farms to 4 from 3

-Carriers prioritize deliveries more based on distance

-The main storage in the capitol now has the same priority has other storehouses

-Barracks now take alcohol aswell as food

-Lowered the amount of grain and water each cow takes to fully grow up to 8 from 9

-Lowered the amount of eggs obtained from chickens from 3 to 2

-Lowered the amount of milk obtained from cows from 5 to 4

-Switching slots in the lobby no longer swaps

--- Bug Fixes ---

-Added missing descriptions for several buildings

-Fixed AI prematurely destroying its stonecutter huts

-Fixed the barrack's rotated sprite

-High level spells correctly display their requirement

-'Storage space' now properly displays

--- Graphics Changes ---

-Added a construction stage graphic to ore mine

-Added missing letters to header font: ż, ę, ą