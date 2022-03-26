Patch 1.085

--- Gameplay Changes ---
-Removed herbs (a vestigial resource)
-Reduced the size of signpost unbuildable area from 6 to 4
-Doubled the amount of default starting food stock
-Selecting farms, woodcutters and stonecutters shows radius of the worker
-Tar pits/Spike pits now require 50 coins instead of 1 charcoal/timber (respectively) to be constructed
-When ordering a unit to attack a target, it will count as attack move
-Increased the appeal debuff of farms to 4 from 3
-Carriers prioritize deliveries more based on distance
-The main storage in the capitol now has the same priority has other storehouses
-Barracks now take alcohol aswell as food
-Lowered the amount of grain and water each cow takes to fully grow up to 8 from 9
-Lowered the amount of eggs obtained from chickens from 3 to 2
-Lowered the amount of milk obtained from cows from 5 to 4
-Switching slots in the lobby no longer swaps
--- Bug Fixes ---
-Added missing descriptions for several buildings
-Fixed AI prematurely destroying its stonecutter huts
-Fixed the barrack's rotated sprite
-High level spells correctly display their requirement
-'Storage space' now properly displays
--- Graphics Changes ---
-Added a construction stage graphic to ore mine
-Added missing letters to header font: ż, ę, ą
Changed files in this update