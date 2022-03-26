Update: v.0.12.1

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.12.1, has arrived.

Many buildings and modules have been rebalanced in this update, along with major bug fixes. 😊

The range of "Destroyer" has been slightly reduced, and in the case of "Rapid Fire", the amount of delay reduction due to own effects has been reduced, but the basic delay has been also reduced. In addition, we adjusted the balance of various buildings that were difficult to use. In the case of modules, there was a balance adjustment to increase the overall efficiency. In particular, the efficiency of modules higher than the Unique grade has been significantly increased, making them more powerful. Finally, we have significantly increased the starting resource of the operation "Stronghold Defense", allowing more towers to be built.

v.0.12.1 Patch Note

Improvements

Improvements have been made so that information about buildings that have both a range and an area of ​​effect are displayed correctly.

The icon for the "Shield I/II/III" research has been changed to be more intuitive.

The additional rewards obtained in Operations have been improved to be more visible.

A notification icon has been added for field elements that appear in addition to the boss stage.

Balance

Operation

Stronghold Defense

Additional starting resource by time: 2min → 3min

Additional starting resource by Loot research: 500 → 800

Buildings

Mine Launcher

ATK: 20/26/30 → 20/28/34

PEN: 20 → 25

AOE: 150R → 120R

Delay: 225 → 200

Range: 275/300/325 → 250/375/300

Reduce delay per attack: 15 → 10

Maximum delay reduction: 150 → 100

Delay reset time: 4s → 5s

ATK: 28 → 32

ATK: 16 → 18

ATK: 65 → 75

ATK: 24 → 30

ATK: 50 → 55

AOE: 60R → 70R

Delay: 400 → 350

Range: 425 → 500

ATK: 175 → 200

Modules

Fuel Provider

Resources: +15 → +10

ATK: +3 → +2

Resources: +15 → +10

PEN: +5 → +4

Removed option: Attack -1

Defense: -1 → -2

Removed option: Attack -1

Removed option: Shield +30

Added option: +50 range

Resources: +10 → +15

Removed option: Shield +25

Removed option: +5 shield recovery

Added option: Attack +10%

Resources: +15 → +20

HP: +100 → +200

Removed option: Defense +2

Added option: HP recovery +10

Shield: +75 → +5

Added option: Shield Recovery +5

HP: +75 → +100

Shield: +75 → +150

Resources: +30 → +25

ATK: +5 → +2

Range: +50 → +100

Removed option: PEN -5

Resources: +25 → +20

Shield: +50 → +75

Resources: +45 → +40

Shield: +100 → +200

ATK: -3-20% → -4-10%

Resources: +50 → +40

Resources: +20 → +15

ATK: -3 → -2

Removed option: PEN -3

Resources: +30 → +25

HP: +75 → +100

Resources: +45 → +40

Removed option: Delay +5

Removed option: PEN -5

Added option: delay +5

ATK: -10% → -5%

HP: +50 → +100

Resources: +70 → +60

Knockback: +25% → +40%

Resources: +70 → +60

Resources: +70 → +55

Removed option: Reduces target's movement speed by 15%

ATK: +7 → +5

Added option: PEN +5

Resources: +70 → +60

Removed option: Delay -40

Removed option: -25 range

Added option: Attack +25%

Added option: 25% increase in knockback

Added option: 5% chance to stun target

Defense: +15 → +10

Shield: +200 → +300

HP: -75 → -50

Shield: -75 → -50

ATK: -25% → -20%

Resources: +80 → +70

Resources: +105 → +80

Shield: +150 → +200

Removed option: +15 shield recovery

Resources: +90 → +80

Resources: +75 → +70

Resources: +105 → +90

Shield: +250 → +300

Shield Recovery: +10 → +15

Tech

Emergency Shield

Added ability to recover 50% of landing pod HP

2nd Chapter

Giant Ostrich Egg

Defense: 4 → 2

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the story related to 8th chapter did not progress.

Fixed the issue where the "Standard Pulser" weapon was not installed in the game even when equipped.

In some stages of 6th chapter and 8th chapter, the phenomenon that monsters are stuck in certain places has been fixed.

Fixed the issue where monsters were stuck in specific locations during the Exploration and Operation stages.

Fixed the issue where non-player buildings and non-player buildings attacked the wall when using the "Attack Wall" function by directly selecting a wall.

Fixed the issue where the number of buildings required to activate "Magic Statue" in "Construction Stage" was not calculated correctly.

Fixed the issue where today's Operation was displayed as clear even though it was not cleared under certain circumstances.

Fixed the issue where level 1 and level 2 information was displayed the same intermittently on the building information screen.

Fixed the issue where the +5 enhancement description for "Mine Launcher" was not displayed.

Fixed the issue where the achievement "Amazing Timing" was achieved in Endless Mode and Node Defense.

Fixed an issue where the "Increased Knockback" option was not displayed in the descriptions of the "Platinum Card" and "Ancient Sliver" modules.

Fixed the issue where the upper bonus reward UI was displayed abnormally when the stage was restarted in operation.

Some translation errors have been fixed.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊