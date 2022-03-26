Update: v.0.12.1

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Version 0.12.1, has arrived.
Many buildings and modules have been rebalanced in this update, along with major bug fixes. 😊
The range of "Destroyer" has been slightly reduced, and in the case of "Rapid Fire", the amount of delay reduction due to own effects has been reduced, but the basic delay has been also reduced. In addition, we adjusted the balance of various buildings that were difficult to use. In the case of modules, there was a balance adjustment to increase the overall efficiency. In particular, the efficiency of modules higher than the Unique grade has been significantly increased, making them more powerful. Finally, we have significantly increased the starting resource of the operation "Stronghold Defense", allowing more towers to be built.
v.0.12.1 Patch Note
Improvements
- Improvements have been made so that information about buildings that have both a range and an area of effect are displayed correctly.
- The icon for the "Shield I/II/III" research has been changed to be more intuitive.
- The additional rewards obtained in Operations have been improved to be more visible.
- A notification icon has been added for field elements that appear in addition to the boss stage.
Balance
Operation
- Stronghold Defense
Additional starting resource by time: 2min → 3min
Additional starting resource by Loot research: 500 → 800
Buildings
- Mine Launcher
ATK: 20/26/30 → 20/28/34
- Energy Ball
PEN: 20 → 25
- Destroyer
AOE: 150R → 120R
- Rapid Fire
Delay: 225 → 200
Range: 275/300/325 → 250/375/300
Reduce delay per attack: 15 → 10
Maximum delay reduction: 150 → 100
Delay reset time: 4s → 5s
- Hellfire Cannon
ATK: 28 → 32
- Heat Laser Turret
ATK: 16 → 18
- Mega Cannon
ATK: 65 → 75
- Gravity Sphere
ATK: 24 → 30
- Exploder
ATK: 50 → 55
AOE: 60R → 70R
- Killer Field
Delay: 400 → 350
- Devastator
Range: 425 → 500
- Beam Striker
ATK: 175 → 200
Modules
- Fuel Provider
Resources: +15 → +10
ATK: +3 → +2
- Battle Microchip
Resources: +15 → +10
PEN: +5 → +4
Removed option: Attack -1
- Tungsten Gear
Defense: -1 → -2
Removed option: Attack -1
- Signal Booster
Removed option: Shield +30
Added option: +50 range
- Energy Emitter
Resources: +10 → +15
Removed option: Shield +25
Removed option: +5 shield recovery
Added option: Attack +10%
- Polymer Stiffener
Resources: +15 → +20
HP: +100 → +200
Removed option: Defense +2
Added option: HP recovery +10
- Plasma Generator
Shield: +75 → +5
Added option: Shield Recovery +5
- Scaly Protector
HP: +75 → +100
- Prism Plus
Shield: +75 → +150
- Carbon Case
Resources: +30 → +25
- Golden Ring
ATK: +5 → +2
Range: +50 → +100
Removed option: PEN -5
- Particle Shield
Resources: +25 → +20
Shield: +50 → +75
- Prism Prime
Resources: +45 → +40
Shield: +100 → +200
ATK: -3-20% → -4-10%
- Super Cube
Resources: +50 → +40
- Frozen Circuit Board
Resources: +20 → +15
ATK: -3 → -2
Removed option: PEN -3
- Zebra-Z
Resources: +30 → +25
HP: +75 → +100
- Particle Accelerator
Resources: +45 → +40
- Blueberry Core
Removed option: Delay +5
- BlackBerry Core
Removed option: PEN -5
Added option: delay +5
- Raspberry Core
ATK: -10% → -5%
- Leaf of Life
HP: +50 → +100
- Ancient Sliver
Resources: +70 → +60
Knockback: +25% → +40%
- Blazing Feather
Resources: +70 → +60
- Shimmery Scale
Resources: +70 → +55
Removed option: Reduces target's movement speed by 15%
- Fallen Star
ATK: +7 → +5
Added option: PEN +5
- Tenacious Root
Resources: +70 → +60
- Meteor Drive
Removed option: Delay -40
Removed option: -25 range
Added option: Attack +25%
Added option: 25% increase in knockback
Added option: 5% chance to stun target
- Ancient Slab
Defense: +15 → +10
Shield: +200 → +300
- Void Generator
HP: -75 → -50
Shield: -75 → -50
ATK: -25% → -20%
- Antimatter Core
Resources: +80 → +70
- Sub-Space Shield
Resources: +105 → +80
Shield: +150 → +200
Removed option: +15 shield recovery
- Dimension Crystal
Resources: +90 → +80
- Magic Sandglass
Resources: +75 → +70
- Moon Crystal
Resources: +105 → +90
- Dreamcatcher of Fate
Shield: +250 → +300
Shield Recovery: +10 → +15
Tech
- Emergency Shield
Added ability to recover 50% of landing pod HP
2nd Chapter
- Giant Ostrich Egg
Defense: 4 → 2
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where the story related to 8th chapter did not progress.
- Fixed the issue where the "Standard Pulser" weapon was not installed in the game even when equipped.
- In some stages of 6th chapter and 8th chapter, the phenomenon that monsters are stuck in certain places has been fixed.
- Fixed the issue where monsters were stuck in specific locations during the Exploration and Operation stages.
- Fixed the issue where non-player buildings and non-player buildings attacked the wall when using the "Attack Wall" function by directly selecting a wall.
- Fixed the issue where the number of buildings required to activate "Magic Statue" in "Construction Stage" was not calculated correctly.
- Fixed the issue where today's Operation was displayed as clear even though it was not cleared under certain circumstances.
- Fixed the issue where level 1 and level 2 information was displayed the same intermittently on the building information screen.
- Fixed the issue where the +5 enhancement description for "Mine Launcher" was not displayed.
- Fixed the issue where the achievement "Amazing Timing" was achieved in Endless Mode and Node Defense.
- Fixed an issue where the "Increased Knockback" option was not displayed in the descriptions of the "Platinum Card" and "Ancient Sliver" modules.
- Fixed the issue where the upper bonus reward UI was displayed abnormally when the stage was restarted in operation.
- Some translation errors have been fixed.
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
