 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 26 March 2022

Update: v.0.12.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8444674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.12.1, has arrived.

Many buildings and modules have been rebalanced in this update, along with major bug fixes. 😊

The range of "Destroyer" has been slightly reduced, and in the case of "Rapid Fire", the amount of delay reduction due to own effects has been reduced, but the basic delay has been also reduced. In addition, we adjusted the balance of various buildings that were difficult to use. In the case of modules, there was a balance adjustment to increase the overall efficiency. In particular, the efficiency of modules higher than the Unique grade has been significantly increased, making them more powerful. Finally, we have significantly increased the starting resource of the operation "Stronghold Defense", allowing more towers to be built.

v.0.12.1 Patch Note

Improvements

  • Improvements have been made so that information about buildings that have both a range and an area of ​​effect are displayed correctly.
  • The icon for the "Shield I/II/III" research has been changed to be more intuitive.
  • The additional rewards obtained in Operations have been improved to be more visible.
  • A notification icon has been added for field elements that appear in addition to the boss stage.

Balance

Operation
  • Stronghold Defense
    Additional starting resource by time: 2min → 3min
    Additional starting resource by Loot research: 500 → 800
Buildings
  • Mine Launcher
    ATK: 20/26/30 → 20/28/34
  • Energy Ball
    PEN: 20 → 25
  • Destroyer
    AOE: 150R → 120R
  • Rapid Fire
    Delay: 225 → 200
    Range: 275/300/325 → 250/375/300
    Reduce delay per attack: 15 → 10
    Maximum delay reduction: 150 → 100
    Delay reset time: 4s → 5s
  • Hellfire Cannon
    ATK: 28 → 32
  • Heat Laser Turret
    ATK: 16 → 18
  • Mega Cannon
    ATK: 65 → 75
  • Gravity Sphere
    ATK: 24 → 30
  • Exploder
    ATK: 50 → 55
    AOE: 60R → 70R
  • Killer Field
    Delay: 400 → 350
  • Devastator
    Range: 425 → 500
  • Beam Striker
    ATK: 175 → 200
Modules
  • Fuel Provider
    Resources: +15 → +10
    ATK: +3 → +2
  • Battle Microchip
    Resources: +15 → +10
    PEN: +5 → +4
    Removed option: Attack -1
  • Tungsten Gear
    Defense: -1 → -2
    Removed option: Attack -1
  • Signal Booster
    Removed option: Shield +30
    Added option: +50 range
  • Energy Emitter
    Resources: +10 → +15
    Removed option: Shield +25
    Removed option: +5 shield recovery
    Added option: Attack +10%
  • Polymer Stiffener
    Resources: +15 → +20
    HP: +100 → +200
    Removed option: Defense +2
    Added option: HP recovery +10
  • Plasma Generator
    Shield: +75 → +5
    Added option: Shield Recovery +5
  • Scaly Protector
    HP: +75 → +100
  • Prism Plus
    Shield: +75 → +150
  • Carbon Case
    Resources: +30 → +25
  • Golden Ring
    ATK: +5 → +2
    Range: +50 → +100
    Removed option: PEN -5
  • Particle Shield
    Resources: +25 → +20
    Shield: +50 → +75
  • Prism Prime
    Resources: +45 → +40
    Shield: +100 → +200
    ATK: -3-20% → -4-10%
  • Super Cube
    Resources: +50 → +40
  • Frozen Circuit Board
    Resources: +20 → +15
    ATK: -3 → -2
    Removed option: PEN -3
  • Zebra-Z
    Resources: +30 → +25
    HP: +75 → +100
  • Particle Accelerator
    Resources: +45 → +40
  • Blueberry Core
    Removed option: Delay +5
  • BlackBerry Core
    Removed option: PEN -5
    Added option: delay +5
  • Raspberry Core
    ATK: -10% → -5%
  • Leaf of Life
    HP: +50 → +100
  • Ancient Sliver
    Resources: +70 → +60
    Knockback: +25% → +40%
  • Blazing Feather
    Resources: +70 → +60
  • Shimmery Scale
    Resources: +70 → +55
    Removed option: Reduces target's movement speed by 15%
  • Fallen Star
    ATK: +7 → +5
    Added option: PEN +5
  • Tenacious Root
    Resources: +70 → +60
  • Meteor Drive
    Removed option: Delay -40
    Removed option: -25 range
    Added option: Attack +25%
    Added option: 25% increase in knockback
    Added option: 5% chance to stun target
  • Ancient Slab
    Defense: +15 → +10
    Shield: +200 → +300
  • Void Generator
    HP: -75 → -50
    Shield: -75 → -50
    ATK: -25% → -20%
  • Antimatter Core
    Resources: +80 → +70
  • Sub-Space Shield
    Resources: +105 → +80
    Shield: +150 → +200
    Removed option: +15 shield recovery
  • Dimension Crystal
    Resources: +90 → +80
  • Magic Sandglass
    Resources: +75 → +70
  • Moon Crystal
    Resources: +105 → +90
  • Dreamcatcher of Fate
    Shield: +250 → +300
    Shield Recovery: +10 → +15
Tech
  • Emergency Shield
    Added ability to recover 50% of landing pod HP
2nd Chapter
  • Giant Ostrich Egg
    Defense: 4 → 2

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where the story related to 8th chapter did not progress.
  • Fixed the issue where the "Standard Pulser" weapon was not installed in the game even when equipped.
  • In some stages of 6th chapter and 8th chapter, the phenomenon that monsters are stuck in certain places has been fixed.
  • Fixed the issue where monsters were stuck in specific locations during the Exploration and Operation stages.
  • Fixed the issue where non-player buildings and non-player buildings attacked the wall when using the "Attack Wall" function by directly selecting a wall.
  • Fixed the issue where the number of buildings required to activate "Magic Statue" in "Construction Stage" was not calculated correctly.
  • Fixed the issue where today's Operation was displayed as clear even though it was not cleared under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed the issue where level 1 and level 2 information was displayed the same intermittently on the building information screen.
  • Fixed the issue where the +5 enhancement description for "Mine Launcher" was not displayed.
  • Fixed the issue where the achievement "Amazing Timing" was achieved in Endless Mode and Node Defense.
  • Fixed an issue where the "Increased Knockback" option was not displayed in the descriptions of the "Platinum Card" and "Ancient Sliver" modules.
  • Fixed the issue where the upper bonus reward UI was displayed abnormally when the stage was restarted in operation.
  • Some translation errors have been fixed.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊

Changed files in this update

Broken Universe Content Depot 1487681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.