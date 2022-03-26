Version 9.9

Ultimate final update. Fixed a problem with the F4 key hiding the HUD, fixed a late-game script bug with Leon, and added a couple of compasses to PANAMA (no idea why they weren't there before). Also, some bear traps were impossible to disarm safely, fixed now.
I also just finished bear traps and caltrops in Warlordocracy, which I'll upload soon.
Complete list of fixes below.
SOURCE CODE:
-Fixed F4 hiding/showing HUD outside editor mode, compass now also hidden.
SCRIPTS:
-Leon no longer auto-talks to you if he is hostile (can't give him conspiracy intell).
STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)
-(PANAMA) Added two compasses to the world (one in Gamboa, one in the farms).
-(PANAMA/NIGHTMARE) Some bear traps were not type "usable" so player couldn't disarm them safely (fixed now).
Changed files in this update