Patch v1.00.4

Hi again!

This patch is super small but it fixes an issue a few people ran into where a dog could get saved in a cocoon but without a generated portrait. This caused the game to get stuck on an infinite load screen when trying to load into your pens on that file. This should be a super rare occurrence (and I'm still investigating how it happened), but now in the event it does occur, your dog will be kicked out of its cocoon on load, which causes the portrait to regenerate and the file to load correctly. The dog in question will have to age up again but it will otherwise be fine.

This is gonna be the last patch (barring any emergencies) for a little bit! I've been working hard to get this game out of Early Access and I'm gonna take a few weeks off to recharge before I dive back in and start thinking about new content. If you have any big issues I'll still be monitoring support requests, but otherwise I'll see you all in a few weeks!

-Tom

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1424330/wobbledogs