Isles of Pangaea update for 26 March 2022

Server Fix (Update 0.10.21.2)

26 March 2022

🔹Fixed a glitch where if you joined a multiplayer game you'd enter the "Savage Lands" map instead of the server's actual map.

🔹Dimetrodon has 5x more flesh.

🔹Helicoprion has 10x more flesh.

🔹Creatures stop growing passively if they are starving.

🔹Creatures lose all stacks of the Accelerated Growth buff if they are starving. This is to encourage keeping your creature well-fed.

🔹Creature turning works slightly differently now. Creatures move slower at the beginning of their turn and then speed up the closer they get to their desired direction.

🔹Far off in the distance at unreachable locations, the ocean surface now appears the color of the rest of the ocean.

