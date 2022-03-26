Server Fix (Update 0.10.21.2)

🔹Fixed a glitch where if you joined a multiplayer game you'd enter the "Savage Lands" map instead of the server's actual map.
🔹Dimetrodon has 5x more flesh.
🔹Helicoprion has 10x more flesh.
🔹Creatures stop growing passively if they are starving.
🔹Creatures lose all stacks of the Accelerated Growth buff if they are starving. This is to encourage keeping your creature well-fed.
🔹Creature turning works slightly differently now. Creatures move slower at the beginning of their turn and then speed up the closer they get to their desired direction.
🔹Far off in the distance at unreachable locations, the ocean surface now appears the color of the rest of the ocean.
